CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Bitcoin tops its all-time high

By Chris Morris
Fortune
Fortune
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eyF7E_0cX0zhan00

After dropping more than half its value between mid-April and mid-July, Bitcoin has once again reached an all-time high.

The cryptocurrency hit $65,607 at 9:46 a.m. ET on Wednesday, beating its previous best of $64,888.99, set in mid-April. Within an hour, it surged as high as $66,974.77. Year to date, Bitcoin is up more than 125%.

Watchers have been waiting for Bitcoin to push through its ceiling for most of the month. On Sept. 29 Bitcoin was trading for just $41,538, but as it became more likely that a Bitcoin futures ETF would begin trading on Wall Street, investor interest in the crypto coin began to surge.

That ETF, from ProShares, began trading on the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday morning. It was the first to market, trading under the symbol BITO. Other companies expected to launch their own in the coming days, weeks, and months (pending SEC approval or lack of intervention) include Valkyrie, Invesco, and VanEck.

Asset managers have been trying to get a Bitcoin ETF approved since 2017, but have regularly been stopped by the SEC. Former chair Jay Clayton was against the prospective investment vehicles, saying none could show resistance to market manipulation. Gary Gensler, current head of the SEC, has been more open to cryptocurrency futures investing, which is where the current batch of applicants, including ProShares, have focused.

Bitcoin bulls are proselytizing that this recent high isn’t an end point. A widely followed Dutch analyst who goes by the pseudonym PlanB (and who has predicted Bitcoin would be in the $43,000 range in September and $63,000 in October) is forecasting Bitcoin will hit $98,000 by November and $135,000 by December.

Bitcoin, of course, is a notoriously volatile investment. However, as it gains a toehold in traditional financial markets, that’s increasing its total potential investing pool, which has only driven prices higher.

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

(This story has been updated to reflect the new all-time high figure.)

More must-read business news and analysis from Fortune:

  • China isn’t the only economy decoupling from the U.S.
  • What you need to know about the Delta Plus COVID variant and the danger it poses
  • Mortgage rates may spike 30% next year, according to a new forecast
  • How high Goldman Sachs predicts home prices will go in 2022
  • 4 things to know about stimulus checks in 2022 and beyond

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Every single Bitcoin transaction—even buying a latte—consumes over $100 in electricity, says a new report

Yesterday, I received via email a report that takes an original look at Bitcoin’s energy consumption. The study, from UK financial site MoneySuperMarket calculates the electricity cost of each Bitcoin transaction. If you buy a latte with Bitcoin, or send coins to friend for walking your dog, how much juice does the purchase or transfer consume? The answer is a blow to those fans who insist that Bitcoin will someday serve as a widespread currency that makes buying and selling things faster and cheaper.
MARKETS
Fortune

All the reasons why Robinhood might be holding off on a Shiba Inu coin listing

Subscribe to The Ledger for expert weekly analysis on fintech’s big stories, delivered free to your inbox. The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency coin continued its legendary bull run on Thursday, climbing 37% in the past 24 hours. At roughly midnight (EST), Shiba Inu reached a new all-time high of $0.000088, but the price has since dipped 15% to $0.000073.
STOCKS
Fortune

Crypto bulls ride the Shiba Inu rally to new highs as Bitcoin rebounds, stocks stall

This is the web version of Bull Sheet, a no-nonsense daily newsletter on what’s happening in the markets. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. The markets are dead calm. Bond-yield curves are collapsing and U.S. futures are barely budging ahead of another big day of earnings, headlined by Apple, Amazon and MasterCard. European stocks, too, are stuck in neutral ahead of a must-watch ECB meeting.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Financial stocks suffer broad weakness as Treasury yields drop, Capital One's results disappoint investors

Financial stocks took a broad hit Wednesday, as investor disappointment over Capital One Financial Corp.'s third-quarter results and the biggest drop in benchmark Treasury yields in three months acted as drags on the sector. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF fell 1.2% in afternoon trading with 57 of 65 equity components trading lower, while the S&P 500 tacked on 0.2%. Capital One's stock tumbled 7.5% to pace the losers even after the financial services company reported third-quarter earnings that rose above expectations, helped by a $770.0 million reserve release. If the reserve release was excluded, the company...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gensler
Fortune

Bitcoin tumbles, futures flatline as investors press pause on the earnings-led rally

This is the web version of Bull Sheet, a no-nonsense daily newsletter on what’s happening in the markets. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Global stocks are lower today, but U.S. futures are holding their own as investors await earnings from the likes of Boeing, McDonald's and Bristol-Myers Squibb; Big Tech is back on deck tomorrow.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Proshares#Bito#Valkyrie#Invesco#Bitcoin Etf#Dutch#Planb#Fortune Daily
Fortune

Shiba Inu coin reaches an all-time high in a sign of the meme coin’s surprising staying power

The Shiba Inu coin may be fulfilling its self-proclaimed prophecy as “Dogecoin killer.”. On Wednesday, the price of Shiba Inu coin—which trades as SHIB—surged 33% to reach an all-time high of $0.00005478. The record price represents a near doubling of the value of the Shiba Inu coin in the past week. Shiba Inu’s market cap is now $27 billion, making it the 11th most valuable cryptocurrency token in the world, according to CoinGecko.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Scared of Inflation? 2 Top Value Stocks to Buy Now

Philip Morris International's reduced-risk tobacco strategy is taking shape. Healthcare could help drive Dollar General's next leg of expansion. With the Fed projecting U.S. inflation to exceed 4% in 2021, now is a great time to take a closer look at value stocks. These companies' valuations tend to be less dependent on low interest rates or discounted future cash flows. And their better-than-average dividend payments can help offset the declines in the dollar's value.
STOCKS
Fortune

Tesla and Facebook advance in pre-market as the Nasdaq nears a new record

This is the web version of Bull Sheet, a no-nonsense daily newsletter on what’s happening in the markets. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good morning, Bull Sheeters. Tesla. Tech stocks. Europe. Blue chips. There are a lot of records, or near-records to discuss this morning...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
ETF
Country
China
Fortune

Stocks and crypto hold steady ahead of a mammoth week of tech earnings

This is the web version of Bull Sheet, a no-nonsense daily newsletter on what’s happening in the markets. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. At 5 p.m. ET today, Facebook will deliver its Q3 results, kicking off a huge week of Big Tech earnings calls. Last week, tech investors got a bit of a scare when Snap Inc. warned that advertisers were pulling back on their spend in the wake of the supply-chain woes. That pronouncement hit the Nasdaq hard.
STOCKS
Fortune

Investors drive up Trump-linked SPAC by more than 350% in one day

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Wall Street and Main Street investors are racing to bet on former President Donald Trump’s newest venture. Or at least, day trading in shares of the SPAC planning to bring the company public. Digital...
STOCKS
Fortune

Trading of Trump-linked SPAC halted multiple times, after it surges as high as 216%

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. The Trump SPAC is already looking like the ultimate meme stock. After jumping more than 350% on Thursday, the stock price of SPAC company Digital World Acquisition Corp. leapt as much as 216% Friday morning before trading was halted multiple times. It was trading at about $90 a share as of 11 a.m. Eastern Time. This followed news this week that former President Donald Trump’s social media platform would go public via the SPAC.
STOCKS
Fortune

Fortune

57K+
Followers
3K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy