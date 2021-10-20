Newcastle hold positive talks with former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca over becoming Steve Bruce's replacement with club's search for a new manager set to accelerate after Saturday's clash at Crystal Palace

Newcastle held talks with Paulo Fonseca today as he emerges as a serious contender for the head coach vacancy following Steve Bruce's departure.

The Portuguese coach held talks with members of the club’s hierarchy on Wednesday afternoon following the earlier departure of Bruce.

The discussions did not end with a definitive answer over whether Newcastle will look to proceed with appointing Fonseca, but were said to be positive.

The call is understood to have centred around Fonseca's footballing philosophy, with little focus on any potential contract.

Nevertheless, Fonseca appears to be a genuine contender for the post vacated by Bruce on Wednesday.

Fonseca is viewed as an attractive proposition given his pedigree and the fact he is available and ready to work.

The 48-year-old is open to taking the job and has already started to put together strategies for the team's forthcoming fixtures in the event of securing the job.

There is a feeling that the club's search for a new head coach will accelerate after this weekend's clash against Crystal Palace once other prospective candidates have been spoken to, with former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard also understood to be a name under consideration by the club's new owners.

Lampard is ready to return to management after 10 months away from the game and is another bona-fide contender - and like Fonseca - is currently unattached.