Why Every Philadelphian Should Be Aware of ‘Tangled’ Home Titles

In a world of never-ending change, why would the way we work have to stay the same? COVID-19 has forced us to work from the confines of our own homes through the internet. This experience has led more people, and companies, to realize that most jobs could be done almost anywhere with an internet connection. Even with jobs resuming back in person, a growing number of people are looking to permanently transition to working remotely. This is leading to a growing number of people becoming “digital nomads” — people who travel the world and work from anywhere there’s internet. Pre-pandemic, the number of digital nomads was expected to grow to 1 billion worldwide by 2035. This could allow people to gain more control over their work life and give more people the ability to travel rather than be confined to one place just to survive. However, since many digital nomads travel to countries or regions that have a low cost of living, they could be hurting the local community and abusing their privilege.

