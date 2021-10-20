CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Every Philadelphian Should Be Aware of ‘Tangled’ Home Titles

By Elinor Haider
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 10,000 Philadelphia households are unable to access over $1.1 billion in housing wealth because of problems associated with “tangled titles”—a situation in which the apparent owners of a property do not have their name on the deed. Those people, who typically inherited the property but failed to record a...

COUNCILMEMBER GILMORE RICHARDSON TANGLED TITLE INFORMATION SHEET BILL PASSES OUT OF COMMITTEE, GREATER PHILADELPHIA FILM OFFICE RESOLUTION HEARD

(PHILADELPHIA) October 25, 2021 – Today, Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson’s bill to require funeral services organizations to share information about probating estates and avoiding tangled titles passed out of the Committee on Commerce and Economic Development. According to recent research from Pew, Philadelphia has at least 10,407 tangled titles, and half of these titles became tangled within the last decade. The vast majority of these tangled titles result from heirs not acting after the record owner of a property dies.
