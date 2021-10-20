CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fantasy Football Rankings: Devy Update After Week 7 of the 2021 College Football Season

By Casey Birch
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YH3y4_0cX0yrD200

Another week down, another week of people throwing things at Lane Kiffen. Oh, wait - that's new. Well, at least for this year. To say that he racked up some ill will at Tennessee would be the understatement of the century. At this point of the season, plenty of Dynasty managers feel much like those fans - defeated, heartbroken, despondent, and possibly looking to throw things. It happens to everyone. For Devy managers, though, a new path awaits, brimming with hope. Now is the time for teams to dive into the Devy realms of their dynasty league and initiate trade discussions. With the college season in full swing, the picture surrounding Devy players is gaining clarity. Now is the perfect time to make some moves to prepare for the 2022 season, especially if a full rebuild is on tap.

Caleb Williams, Oklahoma, QB: UP

Last week's focus was on Spencer Rattler and his unbelievable fall from grace. To recap, before this season, Rattler was expected to be the first quarterback off the board in the 2022 NFL draft and was the favorite for the Heisman trophy. In week 6, he was benched for true freshman Caleb Williams, who stepped up and salvaged a win against Texas. Which quarterback would start in week seven against TCU was the talk of the football world all week. Those discussions can now be laid to rest, as it was Williams who played the entire game. He didn't just play - he dominated. While TCU doesn't boast the most impressive defense, a true freshman was able to gain enough chemistry with the starting offense in a single week to throw for 295 yards and four touchdowns. He also managed a 41-yard rushing touchdown, highlighting his prowess as a dual-threat option. Given his true freshman status and general risk with Devy quarterbacks (see Spencer Rattler), Williams won't rise to the very top of the Devy list, but top-20 is within reason. If he consistently performs this way for the rest of the season, expect him to be a top-10 Devy selection in 2022 Superflex startups.

Kendall Milton, Georgia, RB: DOWN

This one hurts. Kendall Milton was a top-tier running back recruit in 2020, going to Georgia, one of the best pipeline programs in the country. With COVID last season and the presence of incumbent starter Zamir White, Milton wasn't able to get rolling his freshman year, only managing 193 yards on 35 carries. In 2021, Milton was expected to take on a significant role. Unfortunately, Zamir White decided not to declare for the 2021 draft and has continued to vulture a large share of the workload. Making matters worse, Milton has looked lackluster on the few carries he has earned. While he'll never be mistaken for a track star at 6'1", 220 lbs., Milton's current burst and agility look inadequate for the NFL. There's still time for him to grow into the role, but usually, running backs are showing their talents by now. Next year, Zamir White and James Cook will likely be gone to the NFL, leaving Milton with the starting role. That said, a crop of freshman stud running backs will be there to challenge for snaps. For now, Milton drops in the Devy rankings as other stars are showcasing their talents.

Raheim Sanders, Arkansas, RB: UP

Arkansas is quietly building a competitive program in the SEC after floundering for years. Their strength and conditioning program deserves a ton of the credit. Many of their freshman recruits this year have already gained 20 to 30 lbs since appearing on campus. On top of the weight gain, the team has focused on bringing in athletes, refined or not. The philosophy is that it's easier to teach technique than it is to teach speed or size. True freshman Raheim "Rocket" Sanders has been one of the main risers within the system this season. Coming in as an athlete, Sanders was expected by most to play receiver, but with a 6'2" 225 lb. build, the team transitioned him to running back, and he's never looked back. Embracing the role, Sanders has racked up 388 yards on 70 carries with one touchdown. While the numbers may not jump off the page, he has spent most of the season splitting time with the other running backs on the team, Trelon Smith, Dominique Johnson, and AJ Green. Already having the size and speed of an NFL back, with the opportunity to produce over the next few years at a competitive SEC program, Sanders is a good bet to continue rising in the Devy ranks. 

Marshawn Lloyd, South Carolina, RB: DOWN

Injuries are awful. Nobody is saying that this is 100% due to injury, but there is another world where Marshawn Lloyd doesn't tear his ACL before the 2020 season and instead dominates as the lead back, never to cede carries to Kevin Harris or ZaQuandre White. Sadly, that's not what happened. Lloyd did get hurt, he did miss the 2020 season, and he has split carries in a three-way committee through 2021. Even worse, in his limited carries, Lloyd hasn't looked all that spectacular. There's something to be said for the Gamecock's lack of offensive prowess overall, but a running back destined for the NFL should be able to produce for himself. As other Devy prospects continue to perform and grow while Lloyd remains stagnant, he has to fall in the Devy rankings.

Jaylan Knighton, Miami, RB: UP

The Miami backfield was a muddled mess full of talented players coming into this season. Incumbent starter Cam'Ron Harris was expected to garner most of the snaps, with 2020 freshmen Don Chaney Jr. and Jaylan Knighton expected to push him for the lead role. After a coaching upheaval in Tennessee, the Canes even added 4-star (per 247Sports composite), 2021 freshman Cody Brown to the mix. As the season has unfolded, injuries have ravaged the backfield. First, Don Chaney Jr. went down for the season, and this past week Cam'Ron Harris picked up a knee injury that will require season-ending surgery. While a terrible development for Harris, this will provide Knighton with an opportunity to cement himself as the lead back. If he takes the role and runs with it, there's a chance he could find his way onto an NFL roster in 2023 or 2024.

Additional Risers:

Jerome Ford - Cincinnati - Running Back

Anthony Richardson - Florida - Quarterback

Devon Achane - Texas A&M - Running Back

Kennedy Brooks - Oklahoma - Running Back

Cole Turner - Nevada - Tight End

Additional Fallers:

Mookie Cooper - Missouri - Wide Receiver

Agiye Hall - Alabama - Wide Receiver

Cam'Ron Harris - Miami - Running Back

D.J. Uiagalelei - Clemson - Quarterback

J.T. Daniels - Georgia - Quarterback

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Pro Football Free Agent Database

2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Scouting Reports

Fantasy Football Rankings

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Devy Rankings

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Oklahoma football: Bob Stoops reacts to benching of QB Spencer Rattler

The sixth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners pulled one out of the fire Saturday afternoon in the annual Red River Showdown against rival Texas from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Oklahoma rallied from two separate three-score deficits to stun No. 21 Texas, 55-48, scoring on a Kennedy Brooks 33-yard run with three seconds remaining.
OKLAHOMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso predicts Spencer Rattler’s future

Oklahoma is currently 6-0 and ranked 4th in the country, but the Sooners are probably fortunate to be in that position in the first place. Some feel that it’s not a matter of if Lincoln Riley’s team will end up losing, but when; outside of a blowout of FCS Western Carolina, all of their wins have been by 7 points or less.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fantasypros.com

Devy Primer: Week 7 (2021 Fantasy Football)

Texas A&M shocked the college football world last week and added an extra dose of intrigue to the college football playoff race. Iowa topped Penn St to ascend to #2 in the AP Poll, their highest placement since 1985. This week is light on top 25 matchups with just two, but the SEC East race will likely swing on the outcome of Georgia hosting surprising Kentucky. Kevin Coleman, Christian Williams, Jeff Bell, & C.J. Lang guides you through the Week seven action.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

James Franklin gearing up to leave Penn State for SEC job?

James Franklin has reportedly hired a new agent, and the move could signal that the Penn State coach is positioning himself to leave for a new job this offseason. John Brice of FootballScoop.com reported on Monday that Franklin has hired Jimmy Sexton of Creative Artists Agency. He was previously represented by Trace Armstrong of Athletes First.
NFL
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Season#Nfl Draft#American Football#Devy Update#Qb#Tcu
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
CBS Boston

Mac Jones Leading All Rookie QBs In Nearly Every Measurable Way As NFL Season Nears Midway Point

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Through seven weeks of his NFL career, Mac Jones has continued to get better. The Patriots’ quarterback topped 300 passing yards on Sunday for the first time, while earning his second win of the season against fellow rookie Zach Wilson. Jones now ranks ninth in the NFL in passing yards and 20th in passing touchdowns, and he also ranks fourth in completion percentage. But it’s where he ranks among his fellow rookie QBs that may be more applicable to assessing where he stands as the season nears its midway point. With that in mind, here are the...
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Former SEC coach passes away

Longtime SEC coach Joe Lee Dunn passed away Tuesday at the age of 75. Dunn spent time at several SEC schools including South Carolina, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Mississippi State. He was the head coach at Ole Miss for a year in 1994, and his longest stint in the SEC was at Mississippi State from 1996-2002 as the defensive coordinator. His first head coaching job was at New Mexico from 1983-1986.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Breaking: Packers Announce Update On Davante Adams

The Green Bay Packers announced some unfortunate news about the health status of star wide receiver Davante Adams on Monday, just a few days before the team travels to take on the Arizona Cardinals. The team placed Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday afternoon, about 24 hours after their...
NFL
FanSided

5 potential transfer destinations for D.J. Uiagalelei

With D.J. Uiagalelei getting benched during Clemson’s game against Pittsburgh, here are five potential transfer destinations for the sophomore. The Clemson Tigers’ disastrous 2021 season got that much worse on Saturday. The team trailed the No. 23 Pittsburgh Panthers 14-7 at halftime and immediately saw that deficit extend to 21-7 after quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei threw a pick-six on the opening drive of the second half.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Is Ed Orgeron hinting at a forfeit of next week’s Alabama game?

Happy Thursday, everyone. As you well know, Alabama is set to face LSU following this weekend’s bye. Lame duck coach Ed Orgeron made some pretty alarming comments yesterday. The LSU Tigers have so few players available because of injuries that they will be unable to hold a full football practice Wednesday, coach Ed Orgeron told reporters during a conference call.
ALABAMA STATE
NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
375
Followers
1K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

Comments / 0

Community Policy