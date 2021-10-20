CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Patricia J. Farrar

By Staff Reports
dailyjournal.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatricia J. Farrar 67 of Greenwood, IN died Friday October...

www.dailyjournal.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwood, IN
Greenwood, IN
Obituaries
Franklin, IN
Obituaries
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
City
Franklin, IN
The Hill

Tech billionaires in the crosshairs of new tax proposals

America’s richest tech executives and their companies are in the crosshairs of a new effort by Democrats to pay for the party’s ambitious social spending plans. While the new billionaires tax and corporate tax minimum proposals are not specifically targeted toward tech, the industry would be among the hardest hit.
INCOME TAX
NBC News

Democrats drop paid family and medical leave from safety net bill

WASHINGTON — Democrats are dropping family and medical paid leave from President Joe Biden's Build Back Better spending package, multiple sources confirmed to NBC News, as the party feverishly works to narrow down the bill and secure an agreement. The move comes after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a key centrist,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNN

Santa Fe County Sheriff says Baldwin fired 'suspected live round' on 'Rust' set

(CNN) — The Santa Fe County Sheriff on Wednesday said the gun discharged by actor Alec Baldwin during a fatal incident on the set of "Rust" fired a "suspected live round." Investigators believe they have recovered the "lead projectile" and shell casing from the ammunition that struck and killed the film's director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, 42, and injured director Joel Souza.
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy