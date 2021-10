Adele isn't going easy on her fans with the release of her first single in five years "Easy On Me," out now via Columbia Records along with a music video. On Thursday evening (Oct. 14), Adele introduced the piano ballad with a black-and-white video, in which she drives away from an empty house with a "Sold" sign in the front yard. Of course, by the end of the clip, she's in full Technicolor as she belts the song in a room swirling with loose sheet music.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO