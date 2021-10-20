CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fast & Furious 9 accelerates into the UK’s Number 1 film following release on disc

By Helen Ainsley
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFast & Furious 9 accelerates up to Number 1 on the Official Film Chart. Thanks to its release on DVD and Blu-ray, the latest chapter in the Fast & Furious series speeds up three places on last week to take its place as the biggest film in the UK, outselling the...

Fast & Furious 9 races into second week atop the Official Film Chart

Fast & Furious 9 races into a second week at Number 1 on the Official Film Chart. With 86% of its sales made up of copies on DVD and Blu-ray, it keeps its place at the top of the Chart after holding off strong competition from animated sequel The Croods: A New Age, which lifts six places to a new peak at Number 2 following its own release on disc.
Lebron James
M. Night Shyamalan
