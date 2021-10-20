CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Family Diaries EXCLUSIVE: Billie Faiers and husband Greg come to blows as she plans to take over his dressing room with her shoe collection at their £1.4M dream home

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline
 8 days ago

Billie Faiers has revealed her husband Greg will only be given a small amount of dressing room space due to her shoe collection at their new £1.4M dream home.

In scenes set to air on The Family Diaries on Wednesday night, the former TOWIE star, 31, comes to blows with Greg as they look at floorplans for the new house.

During a meeting with their interior designer, the professional explains: 'So here is where we have knocked through and Greg here is your half, well third.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VrAAZ_0cX0wk3v00
Oh dear: Billie Faiers has revealed her husband Greg will only be given a small amount of dressing room space due to her shoe collection at their new £1.4M dream home

Greg then says: 'It seems to me there's more shoe space in that than there is hanging space...'

Billie replies: 'Obviously I do have a lot more clothes than Greg, with the dressing room space we decided to knock the parting wall down to make it one big room, so it means we have a lot more space and rails..'

Greg then interrupts to say: 'When you say we decided, you mean you! As this is the first I've heard of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zxfk7_0cX0wk3v00
Tension: In scenes set to air on The Family Diaries on Wednesday night, the former TOWIE star, 31, comes to blows with Greg as they look at floorplans for the new house

'So let me just get this right, with regards to the dressing room, you're having your own huge one which will go into mine? What's happened?'

The interior designer then replies: 'Well we tried but we just needed a little bit more space!'

Greg then looks back over at Billie disapprovingly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RNcJq_0cX0wk3v00
Awkward: During a meeting with their interior designer, the professional explains: 'So here is where we have knocked through and Greg here is your half, well third'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HUIl3_0cX0wk3v00
Plans: The sketches showed the inside of the dressing room and how it would be split up
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Iv64_0cX0wk3v00
Funny: Billie replies: 'Obviously I do have a lot more clothes than Greg, with the dressing room space we decided to knock the parting wall down to make it one big room, so it means we have a lot more space and rails..'

It comes after last week Billie and Greg were seen excitedly looking around their dream home in an episode of The Family Diaries.

The couple saved for eight years to renovate the £1.4m lavish five-bedroom Essex mansion they bought in January last year.

In the clip Billie, Greg and their children Nellie, seven, and Arthur, four, were seen wearing high visibility jackets as a builder guides them around the property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yzBO2_0cX0wk3v00
Family outing: It comes after last week Billie and Greg were seen excitedly looking around their dream home in an episode of The Family Diaries
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3luloc_0cX0wk3v00
Dream home! The couple saved for eight years to renovate the £1.4m lavish five-bedroom Essex mansion they bought in January last year

Billie explained: 'For the last eight years we thought, let's hold tight, let's save and let's build our dream home.'

The inside of the property had been gutted, with the builder explaining that a sweeping staircase would be installed.

The couple could also be seen visiting the site of where the children's playroom would be within the property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zusiV_0cX0wk3v00
Billie explained: 'For the last eight years we thought, let's hold tight, let's save and let's build our dream home' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F7tkt_0cX0wk3v00
Happy families: Billie and her children Nellie, seven, and Arthur, four, could be seen wearing high visibility jackets as a builder guided them around the property

Billie said: 'We're kind of getting an idea of the size of the rooms, you can walk around the downstairs and, obviously, it's still a building site but I think today is the first time I'm actually starting to feel like we're getting somewhere.'

Billie and Greg appeared on This Morning the Wednesday before and spoke about the project, saying they'd have bought a house they could have moved straight into if they knew how much work the renovation would be.

Greg explained: 'If I'd have known [all the work] now I'd have bought something done.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35XrEv_0cX0wk3v00
Starting from scratch: The inside of the property had been gutted, with the builder explaining that a sweeping staircase would be installed 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OWJpr_0cX0wk3v00
Future home: The couple could also be seen visiting the site of where the children's playroom would be within the property
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=004sKB_0cX0wk3v00
Hard work: Renovations on Billie and Greg's £1.4million are well and truly underway (pictured in September)

Billie added: 'It is a full time job and when you're husband and wife.'

'The roof is finally on,' said Greg, before Billie added: 'It's gonna be worth it in the end. It's an empty shell. That's the exciting part for me the interior'

Billie and Greg have closely documented the work on their home, including in scenes on The Mummy Diaries and on the dedicated Instagram page for the swanky renovation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R53U5_0cX0wk3v00
Project: Billie and Greg have closely documented the work on their home, including in scenes on The Mummy Diaries and on the dedicated Instagram page for the swanky renovation

Earlier this year, Billie admitted she’s not speaking to the neighbours at her new property in Brentwood, after they opposed the couple's plans to demolish the original rundown house and replace it with a five-bed palace.

Bridges haven’t been built since they won planning permission in August last year with Billie saying: 'We’ve not seen anyone. But it’s just not a great start, is it?' She continued of the home, which was constructed in the 1920s: 'The house is so old, whoever was going to buy it was going to have to renovate.

'There’s only one neighbour to the side of us and he had a lot of reasons as to why he didn’t want us to go ahead, but it was getting a bit silly in the end. It’s been a very long journey already and it’s about to get even more pressurised once the builders start work.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xplqV_0cX0wk3v00
Hard work: Billie and Greg recently appeared on This Morning, saying they'd have bought a house they could have moved straight into if they knew how much work the renovation would be

According to the planning application, all five bedrooms will be on the first floor with the en-suite master bedroom having a huge dressing room. Three of the other en-suite bedrooms will have walk-in wardrobes.

Greg, 35, has been allowed to add a 'man cave', converting the original garage into a gym and games room, and there will be a play room for their two children.

They're also adding a two-storey side extension, single extensions to the front and rear, and completely re-landscaping the outside space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X2jIU_0cX0wk3v00
Feuding: Earlier this year, Billie admitted she’s not speaking to the neighbours at her new property in Brentwood, after they opposed the couple's plans

