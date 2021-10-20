CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks open slightly higher on Wall Street, led by health

By Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks are edging higher in early trading on Wall Street Wednesday and health care companies were leading the way for the second day in a row. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in the early going, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq were each up about 0.1%. Abbott...

MarketWatch

Dow closes 266 points lower, halts string of gains as Nasdaq ekes out 3rd straight rise and Treasurys log steepest yield slide in 3 months

The Dow and S&P 500 closed lower Wednesday, ending a string of gains for the equity benchmarks that have been mostly rising to all-time highs on the back of upbeat quarterly results from American corporations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 266 points, or 0.7%, at about 35,491, the S&P 500 index closed 0.5% lower at 4,552. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the session nearly unchanged at 15,236, as a retreat in yields for the 10-year Treasury note and the 30-year Treasury bond hit lows not seen since July 19, according to Dow Jones...
MarketWatch

Dow transports fall for first time in 10 trading days

The Dow Jones Transportation Average slumped 116 points, or 0.7%, with 16 of 20 components losing ground, to put the index on track for the first decline in 10 trading sessions. The nine-day win streak that is set to snap was the longest since the 11-day stretch of gains that ended on Aug. 12, 2020. The Dow transports' biggest decliner was Ryder System Inc.'s stock , which slumped 5.1%, the biggest one-day drop in eight months, even after the truck rental company beat third-quarter profit and revenue expectations and raised its full-year outlook. The biggest gainer was Norfolk Southern Corp.'s stock , which rose 1.1% after the railroad operator reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. The other three Dow transport gainers were shares of other railroad components, those of CSX Corp. , Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific Corp. . While the Dow transports dropped, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.2%.
The Independent

Asian shares pull back, chilled by decline on Wall Street

Asian shares fell Thursday after a retreat on Wall Street as banks and health care companies pulled the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average back from their latest record highs. Shares fell in most major regional markets and oil prices also declined.In Seoul the Kospi edged 0.2% higher, to 3,030.56, after Samsung Electronics reported its highest quarterly profit in three years thanks to continued robust demand for its computer memory chips. Samsung’s dual strength in parts and finished products has allowed it to flourish during the pandemic as millions of people were forced to work at home....
IBTimes

US Stocks Rise As Trading Starts On Wall Street

U.S. stocks rose in the opening minutes of Thursday's trading on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 101.90 to 35,599.65 at 9:31 a.m. ET. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index strengthened 19.85 to 4,573.40. The NASDAQ Composite Index moved higher 69.93 to 15,309.78.
IBTimes

Wall Street Steady But Stocks Fall Elsewhere

Wall Street stayed near record highs on Wednesday, but stocks elsewhere slid as the banning of China Telecom from the United States and Germany's downgrade to its growth outlook weighed on sentiment. Both the Dow and S&P 500 edged up at the opening bell from their record closes, although they...
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 struggle to deepen ascent into record territory early Wednesday

U.S. stock benchmarks were fighting to gain further traction towward record heights, as investors absorbed a clutch of earnings from McDonald's Corp , Boeing Co. and among others. Meanwhile, tensions between Washington and Beijing were also in focus after U.S. regulators banned China Telecom Corp. from operating in the U.S. The Dow Jones Industrial Average were trading 0.1% lower at 35,739, the S&P 500 index was down less than 0.1% at 4,572, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.3% at 15,275. Data showed U.S. durable goods orders fell 0.4% in October, compared with expectations for a 1% decline. "Core" orders rose by 0.8%. Separately, the government said the trade deficit widened in September. Elsewhere, Sino-U.S. tensions were in focus after the Federal Communications Commission gave China Telecom 60 days to leave the U.S. market. Regulators cited a potential national security threat from the company, such as the disruption of U.S. communications, amid rising tensions between the countries.
MarketWatch

Rent the Runway receives warm Wall Street reception, as stock opens 9.5% above IPO price

Rent the Runway Inc. received a warm reception on its Wall Street debut, as the fashion rental company's stock opened 9.5% above the initial public offering price. The Brooklyn-based company said overnight that it raised $357.0 million as its upsized IPO of 17.0 million shares priced at $21 a share, at the top of the expected range. The stock's first trade on the Nasdaq was at $23.00 at 11:52 a.m. Eastern for 1.7 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at about $1.4 billion. The upbeat opening for Rent the Runway's stock comes on a day of relative investor disdain for IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF slumped 1.3% in midday trading while the S&P 500 eased less than 0.1%.
The Independent

Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street rally

Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday after another rally to a record high on Wall Street Stocks have been pushing broadly higher as companies turn in much stronger profit reports for the summer than analysts had expected. Historically low interest rates, along with strong corporate profit growth, have helped the S&P 500 more than double from the bottom it set in March 2020 in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 0.5% to 4,566.48, surpassing a record set on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also reached an all-time high, gaining 0.2% to...
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 score set of closing records Monday ahead of earnings deluge

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index finished at records on Monday, ahead of a deluge of third-quarter earnings results due this week, including from Facebook Inc. after the session's closing bell. The Dow advanced about 64 points, or 0.2%, to close at a record 35,741.15, eclipsing its record finish on Friday and setting a new all-time trading high along the way. The S&P 500 added about 0.5% on Monday to end at a record 4,566.48, after setting its own intraday record high. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index outperformed, gaining 0.9%, but ended shy of record territory. The bullish mood on Wall Street comes ahead of more than 150 S&P 500 companies, or nearly a third of the broad-market index, this week reporting quarterly results. Investors also widely expect the Federal Reserve to start to lay out its plans soon for reducing its $120 billion of monthly emergency purchases of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities as the U.S. economy heals, but without tightening monetary policy by too much down the road.
