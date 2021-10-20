CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta standoff: 2 dead, including suspect, after active shooter reported in Midtown

By Michelle Ewing, Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wa0SJ_0cX0uvb600

ATLANTA — A suspected shooter and a woman died Wednesday following an early-morning standoff in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood, authorities said.

Here are the latest updates:

Update 1:40 p.m. EDT Oct. 20: Authorities identified the suspect Wednesday as Jarvis Jarrette, 32, of Milledgeville.

Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they found Jarrette firing a rifle from a balcony on the 21st floor of the Atlantic House, a high-rise apartment building in Midtown, around 3:15 a.m. Jarrette fired at officers, at least one of which returned fire, investigators said. He was later found dead on a balcony.

At an earlier news conference, police said Jarrette shot and killed a woman in her apartment. The woman, who knew Jarrette, was not immediately identified, according to WSB-TV.

Update 8:42 a.m. EDT Oct. 20: Two people are dead, including the suspected shooter, following a standoff at the Atlantic House condominiums in Midtown, Atlanta police said in a news conference Wednesday morning.

Police believe that the suspected shooter and victim, who was killed in her apartment, knew each other, authorities said.

Update 8:16 a.m. EDT Oct. 20: An officer told WSB-TV that Atlanta police have given the all-clear after an active shooter was reported at the Atlantic House condominiums in Midtown. Residents are being allowed to enter the building, according to the news outlet.

Original report: Atlanta police responded to reports of an active shooter early Wednesday in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood, authorities said.

According to WSB-TV, police responded to the Atlantic House condominiums at 1163 W. Peachtree St. after receiving a report that shots had been fired.

Authorities said a shooter has been contained but is not in custody, the news outlet reported. Investigators are still trying to determine whether anyone was injured in the shooting.

A resident of the condominium shared an email from the building’s manager with WSB-TV.

“Please stay in your apartments until further notice,” the message read. “The Atlanta Police Department and city officials are on the property. The elevators are currently down, and the water in the building is temporarily turned off, and we will advise when it is back on. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGAU

Philadelphia settles in fatal shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Philadelphia has agreed to settle a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man experiencing a mental health episode whose fatal shooting by police a year ago was recorded and led to protests, an attorney said Thursday. Neither the city...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAU

3 guilty in killing of girl, 12, that shook New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Three men have pleaded guilty in connection with a summer shooting that left a 12-year-old New Orleans girl dead and outraged a city already struggling with a rise in murders. The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported that the parents of Todriana Peters were...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGAU

Actor arrested, accused of vandalizing George Floyd statue

NEW YORK CITY — Police arrested an actor who played small roles in “Parks and Recreation” and “CSI: NY” this week on suspicion of vandalizing a statue of George Floyd in New York City, according to multiple reports. Police on Monday announced the arrest of Micah Beals, 37, on a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Milledgeville, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WGAU

Flight diverted to Denver after passenger allegedly assaults attendant

DENVER — An American Airlines cross-country flight from New York to California was diverted to Denver on Wednesday after a passenger allegedly assaulted a female attendant, officials said. Flight 976 took off from John F. Kennedy International Airport and was headed to John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California, KDVR...
DENVER, CO
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
36K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy