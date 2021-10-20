CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

EIA projects non-OECD Asia to become the largest importers of natural gas by 2050

eia.gov
 9 days ago

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, International Energy Outlook 2021. In our International Energy Outlook 2021 (IEO2021), we project that non-OECD countries in Asia will collectively become the largest importers of natural gas by 2050. In 2020, the countries of OECD Europe were collectively the largest importers of natural gas, followed by...

www.eia.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Factbox: U.S. coal-fired power plants scheduled to shut

Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. power companies plan to retire or convert from coal to gas over 6,100 megawatts (MW) of coal-fired plants in 2021 after shutting over 13,100 MW in 2020, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) and Thomson Reuters data. That compares with almost 15,000 MW shut...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Natural-gas futures drop by nearly 7%; U.S. oil prices settle slightly higher

Natural-gas futures suffered a drop of almost 7% on Thursday, with prices pressured by recent reports Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Gazprom to send more natural gas to Europe next month. Oil futures, meanwhile, finished with a modest gain, a day after losing more than 2% on news that Iran may soon renew talks with world powers on a nuclear deal. December natural gas fell 42 cents, or 6.7%, to settle at $5.782 per million British thermal units. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery rose 15 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $82.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
tvtechnology.com

Asia's largest ICVFX Studio Taps Brompton For LED Processing

LONDON—Brompton Technology has announced that it will be supplying 4K Tessera SX40 processors to drive four large LED walls that are all part of a next generation virtual production hub located in Hanam, South Korea. With a total area of 11,265 square meters and the largest LED wall in Korea,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Eia#Gas Pipeline#Asia#Oecd#Non Oecd#Oecd Europe
KELOLAND TV

Why the price of gas is rising

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The average price of gas in South Dakota as of Tuesday is $3.29/gallon, according to AAA. This price has climbed one cent since Monday and is forecasted to continue rising. According to Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA South Dakota, the current rise in price is...
TRAFFIC
eia.gov

Residential propane prices start winter heating season at highest level since 2011

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Heating Oil and Propane Update. The average U.S. residential price of propane reached $2.59 per gallon (gal) as of October 4, 2021, the highest price reported for the first week of the winter heating season since 2011, according to our Heating Oil and Propane Update (HOPU). The winter heating season runs from October through March. Prices during the first four weeks of the current winter heating season were 49% higher than the same time last winter.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

Home heating prices are skyrocketing, and there's nothing Biden can do about it

New York (CNN Business) — Americans are already dealing with sticker shock at the grocery store and when filling up at the pump. Next up: Home heating bills. US households that rely on natural gas for heating will spend an average of $746 to heat their homes this winter, up 30% from last winter, according to the Energy Information Administration. Retail natural gas prices are expected to hit the highest levels since the winter of 2005-2006.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
AFP

Back in the Black: Higher oil prices lift ExxonMobil, Chevron profits

Profits at ExxonMobil and Chevron rebounded in the third quarter on strengthening oil and natural gas prices, according to results released Friday that underscored the industry's improved financial position compared with the darkest days of the pandemic. After US oil futures sank into negative territory in spring 2020 on widespread Covid-19 lockdowns, demand has returned in a big way, lifting oil prices back above $80 a barrel and driving European gas prices up more than five times their level from a year ago. US oil giants, which reported losses during the worst of the pandemic, now is now generating a steady stream of free cash, raising questions about its future investment plans. The latest surge in oil and gas prices comes at a time when the industry faces increased pressures from investors to build up low-carbon businesses amid rising worries over climate change.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil drops more than 1% as U.S. stockpiles rise sharply

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Wednesday after U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected, even as fuel inventories dropped and tanks at the nation's largest storage hub emptied further. The bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. crude stocks gave some investors an impetus to unload long...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes data show a slight weekly uptick in U.S. oil-drilling rigs

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by one to 444 this week. The weekly climb followed a modest fall of two rigs last week. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by two to stand at 544, according to Baker Hughes. December West Texas Intermediate crude was trading modestly higher, up 28 cents, or 0.3%, at $83.09 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly climb of 87 billion cubic feet in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 87 billion cubic feet for the week ended Oct. 22. That was a bit less than the average increase of 90 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.548 trillion cubic feet, down 403 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 126 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, December natural gas traded down 25.7 cents, or 4.1%, at $5.941 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.884 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures fall by more than 2%; natural-gas futures end at more than 3-week high

Oil futures settled with a loss of more than 2% on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a 4.3 million-barrel weekly climb in U.S. crude inventories and amid news that Iran may soon renew talks with world powers on a nuclear deal. Iran's chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri, said Wednesday that Iran will return to nuclear discussions before the end of November, according to The Wall Street Journal. "If this leads to the eventual withdrawal of U.S. sanctions, Iranian oil exports will rise, ending the threat of a supply shortage that has been partly the reason behind the big oil rally," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets, in a market update. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell $1.99, or nearly 2.4%, to settle at $82.66 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, rallied, getting a boost from some forecasts for colder weather as the November contracts expired. November natural gas rose 32 cents, or 5.4%, to settle at $6.202 per million British thermal units, the highest in just over three weeks. The new front month December contract added 20 cents, or almost 3.3%, to $6.198 per million Btus.
TRAFFIC
gcaptain.com

Asia Rushes to Snap Up American Gas to Keep Boilers, Furnaces Lit

Asian liquefied natural gas traders are rushing to secure shipments from the U.S., where prices are among the cheapest in the world, amid a dash to replenish supply before the winter. Firms in China and Japan, the two biggest importers, are seeking to procure LNG specifically from the U.S., and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy