U.S. Bank’s Q3 Spend Index up 3.7x more than Shipments Index

By John Kingston
freightwaves.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo key measures of freight demand rose in the third quarter, according to U.S. Bank, but at significantly different rates. The U.S. Bank National Shipments Index, which measures volume, rose 1.5% from the second quarter, according to just-released data. (NYSE: USB) But the bank’s National Spend Index, which measures...

