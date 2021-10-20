CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Yes, You Should Wash Rice Before Cooking It—Here's How

By Kirsten Nunez
marthastewart.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to food prep, it's customary to wash fruits and vegetables before cooking and eating them. But what about rice, the ultimate pantry staple? As it turns out, rinsing your grains is a key step if you want to make the perfect pot of rice, and that's true whether...

www.marthastewart.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Need Another Reason To Hate Candy Corn? It’s Made With Bugs…

Candy corn is the most debated Halloween candy of all time. You either like it or you HATE it. However, even if you do like it, you might not after reading this. Every year, people on social media debate on whether or not candy corn is gross or not. It's one of those debates where there is no in-between. You either like it or you don't. It seems like the majority of people don't like candy corn. However, if everyone hates them so much, why are they still a popular candy during this time of year? I'll admit, I am one of those who actually do like candy corn...but I just found something out about candy corn that might make me think twice about eating it.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rice Pudding#Rice Cooker#Long Grain Rice#White Rice#Food Drink#Lundberg Family Farms
New York Post

I went dumpster diving at my local Whole Foods and found $1,000 worth of fresh baked goods, produce

A self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” has shown off her massive food haul after nabbing $1,000 worth of fancy food for free. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpster Diving Freegan on TikTok, rummaged through bins at her local Whole Foods store and found a range of bakery items, a case of baby food, and even loo roll which the store was throwing out.
FOOD & DRINKS
butterwithasideofbread.com

OLD FASHIONED SALISBURY STEAK RECIPE

This delicious old-fashioned Salisbury steak recipe is made from scratch and tastes incredible! Classic ingredients for this comforting salisbury steak dinner that everyone craves. Salisbury steak is one of those comfort dishes that always hits the spot. Little meat patties covered in gravy, a perfect addition to any table, and...
RECIPES
eatwell101.com

17 Best Appetizer Recipes for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving appetizer recipes – These Thanksgiving appetizer recipes make for easy and elegant dinner starters wether you host an informal family gathering or a fancy dinner with friends! These appetizer recipes are perfect for Thanksgiving, but also for Christmas, or any other holiday party. You’ll love all of these appetizer recipes for Thanksgiving. Enjoy!
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
marthastewart.com

When Should You Drink Your Last Coffee of the Day?

A cup of coffee isn't just a tasty beverage—it also provides most of us with a much-needed energy boost each morning or during an afternoon slump. "Coffee often contains caffeine, which is a stimulant and can have various impacts on our body," One Medical's Dr. Natasha Bhuyan, MD, says. "Coffee is also the largest dietary source of caffeine in Americans." Because of this, those who drink their favorite brew every day may notice increased alertness and attentiveness, since a cup of Joe "provides a stimulating effect by increasing activity in the brain and nervous system," Melissa Rifkin, MS, RD, CDN, shares. As the day comes to a close, though, that level of energy isn't always desired, especially when you're ready for some shut-eye. So, when should we have our last cup of coffee each day? We tapped our experts to find out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Fox News

'Halloween Ice Cream Cups' are easy and fun to make: Get the recipe

Halloween is a great opportunity to have ice cream before the weather gets too cold. This recipe provides a festive way to celebrate the season. Served in small cups, it’s also a convenient dessert to hand to guests at Halloween parties – thanks to its creator Debi Morgan of QuicheMyGrits.com.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mental_Floss

Here's How Long You Can Save Your Halloween Candy Before It Goes Bad

Whether you'll be trick-or-treating this Halloween or buying discounted drugstore candy the day after, this is the season to pig out. It can be tempting to burn through your Halloween bag in one sitting, but if you exercise patience around the Reese's Cups now, you'll thank yourself later. These are the expiration windows you need to be aware of to stretch this year's Halloween haul into 2022.
FOOD & DRINKS
Health

Is Brown Rice Healthy, and Should You Choose It Over White Rice? Here's What a Nutritionist Says

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As a nutritionist, many of my clients tell me they've heard they should choose brown rice over white rice. Indeed, brown rice is a nutrient-rich source of energizing carbs that's widely considered the more healthful option. But why is that the case? Here's what you should know about brown rice, including its nutritional value; health benefits; and ways to incorporate it into meals, snacks, and even desserts.
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

Yes, You Really Do Need a Wok — Here's Why

To some, the idea of owning a wok may seem intimidating. To others, it's commonplace, a cookware staple it seems unimaginable not to have. Funnily enough, both attitudes are rooted in the same premise: that they're so deeply tied to East Asian cooking that many have a hard time separating the two.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

9 best outdoor pizza ovens that are definitely worth your dough

There’s a kind of alchemy involved in making pizza at home using one of the many outdoor pizza ovens that are currently available. Watching the raw ingredients turn into mouth-watering, smoky slices is a culinary delight, so you need a product that you can guarantee will make the most of all your hard work in the kitchen every time you fire it up.Crucially, heat is everything when it comes to good pizza and the oven needs to hit the high temperatures needed to cook the dough (usually around 500C) without taking too long to warm up. The oven should also...
RESTAURANTS
marthastewart.com

Should You Use Semisweet or Bittersweet Chocolate When Making Chocolate Chip Cookies?

Whether you prefer them soft-and-chewy, flat-and-crisp, or any which way so long as they can be dunked into a glass of cold milk, the chocolate chip cookie is a favorite of adults and kids alike. While there is plenty of debate around using chopped chocolate versus the more convenient and traditional chocolate chip, we've decided to go all-in on decoding the latter and explore the best type of chocolate chips to use when making chocolate chip cookies. Semisweet is the most commonly used, but is bittersweet a better option?
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Real Simple

3 Unexpected Canned Pumpkin Recipes That'll Make Your Fall

When you think pumpkin, you probably imagine making a traditional pumpkin pie, pumpkin bread, or of course, pumpkin spice latte. But Simply host Haley Cairo shows that there's a lot more you can make with the ubiquitous fall flavor—including a savory dish, a breakfast, and a cocktail that you'll love.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy