The price action on Wall Street has been wilder than it needs to be. Perhaps this is because investor sentiment is as fickle as it could be. I don’t blame the experts for changing their opinions, it’s likely the byproduct of the current macroeconomic conditions. Everything is new, and we have never had these circumstances in modern history. Therefore, it’s not surprising to see equities like Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV) stock act as crazy as they do. I will start with a spoiler alert that I’m a fan of holding it for the long term. CLOV stock is not as fake as some opinions out there make it out to be.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO