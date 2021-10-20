CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Why this exec changed his mind about Bitcoin

By Anjali Jain
ambcrypto.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarge-cap institutional investments into Bitcoin have been one of the biggest drivers of this year’s exponential bull rally, and investors like Michael Saylor just can’t get enough. However, there are also those that are now disillusioned with the cryptocurrency, deducing that it isn’t all that it was propped up to...

ambcrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

These are the next target price levels for Ethereum

Ethereum the undisputed king of the altcoin market finally breached its previous ATH of $4380 and pushed through the $4,400 mark making a new ATH on 29 October, 2021. With ETH achieving a new all-time high the market’s anticipation of the coin’s future price movement heightened. While a recent survey...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
ambcrypto.com

Here’s how Ethereum, Cardano offer a chance to ‘own the future’

Despite Cardano’s weak price action over the past week, its new partnerships are garnering renewed interest. Recently, the network forayed its digital focus to Africa. After signing a deal with the Ethiopian government earlier this year, Cardano signed another Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Burundi government. This was while...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

MicroStrategy now holds nearly 114,042 Bitcoin, as it ‘continues to acquire’

Business intelligence firm, MicroStrategy, added to its Bitcoin stash, yet again. This time the company added almost 9,000 BTC, bringing the total valuation of its accumulated Bitcoin to around $7 billion. In its financial report for the third quarter released on 28 October, the company revealed that it had purchased...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guggenheim Investments#Cnbc#Cio#Sec#Gbtc#Bloomberg#Fed
ambcrypto.com

Surmising what the next few days can look like for Bitcoin

Somehow after a solid performance throughout the month, Bitcoin has slowed down for the last 8 days. The rally which brought the ATH turned into consolidation with some significant drop in price. But it wasn’t really worrisome back then as much as it is now. Certain developments in the on-chain data have led to a 180° shift in investor behavior as well.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

This expert says, if you have Bitcoin, hold it until…

The crypto market is often compared to the dot-com bubble before the 2000-01 market crisis. Earlier this year, billionaire Mark Cuban had also said that the crypto sector resembled the “internet stock bubble,” however expressing optimism about Bitcoin’s survival. In a recent interview, financial commentator Harry Dent Jr. made some...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Why Bitcoin ‘is an asset class born for this generation’

Speaking at a recent event, Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein discussed how the regulatory landscape around crypto has evolved. However, geographically, he said that the regulations are a patchwork. In the US, he said,. “Grayscale would like to see is, our regulators actually regulating beyond enforcement.”. Sonnenshein touched upon the recent...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
ambcrypto.com

What Gold needs to do if it wants to compete with Bitcoin

Bitcoin and Gold traditionally have an inverse connection with the U.S dollar and are frequently purchased as hedging instruments. Both assets are commonly used to diversify a portfolio or to protect against fiat currency inflation. People have always invested in gold, which has provided significant returns in the past. However,...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin on Twitter’s balance sheet ‘doesn’t make sense today’

Twitter Inc.’s billionaire Bitcoiner boss Jack Dorsey is all in on Bitcoin. There’s no denying this. Just recently, he tweeted,. “Hyperinflation is going to change everything. It’s happening.”. At the time, he added, “It will happen in the U.S. soon, and soon the world.” Dorsey believes Bitcoin is the solution...
BUSINESS
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: Assessing the possibility of this bull cycle trend repeating itself

With November only one week away and Bitcoin taking a dip under the $60k level on 27 October, bears seem to be dictating the market trend. At least in the short term. In fact, after a power-packed ‘Uptober,’ expectations of some consolidation from Bitcoin in the coming month have risen.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin, cryptos are ‘Wall Street with new technologies’

Individuals and even institutions have realized the power of cryptocurrencies. Over the years, traditional financial institutions have begun dipping their toes into digital assets while many others choose to stay out of this pool. Any FOMO concerns here?. Well, crypto-tokens have fueled a transformation like nothing seen before – as...
CURRENCIES
ambcrypto.com

Valkyrie’s leveraged Bitcoin ETF reportedly shot down by the SEC

Ever since the first Bitcoin ETF was launched last week amid a flood of speculation and anticipation, financial institutions all over the U.S. have been rushing to file applications to get approval for their own funds. However, not all of them have proven to be as lucky as ProShares. In...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu, Bitcoin Cash, Uniswap Price Analysis: 28 October

While the cryptocurrency market showed some signs of revival over the last day, Shiba Inu yet again skyrocketed to create a new ATH. However, altcoins like Bitcoin Cash and Uniswap continue to display a gradual decline on their charts. Shiba Inu (SHIB) SHIB created a new ATH at $0.0000887 and...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Here’s what the purchase of Bitcoin worth $2.1B might mean

Bitcoin, in its bid, to continue rising, needs to find some support from its investors. The new all-time high registered a couple of days ago was the result of the consistent rally this month. And, when observed closely, you can see that the same rally also woke some previously dormant investors. This led to BTCs worth $2.1 billion running out of exchanges.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Why The Bitcoin Network Is The Original DAO

Decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) have long captured the public imagination as one of the primary use cases of blockchain technology. Defined as organizations and groups that do not operate in a centralized or hierarchical manner, DAOs represent another shift toward the decentralized world that the Bitcoin community has united over since its inception. Perhaps the best-known example of a DAO was The DAO, an organization which was built on the Ethereum blockchain and later became defunct following a vulnerability which resulted in the organization losing a third of its funds. Despite this incident, DAOs have regained popularity, with many new organizations such as the Maker DAO adopting the model in recent years. The definition of a DAO is constantly evolving, and projects often allege that they are a DAO to capture on its “hype” despite being fully centralized in operation. In this article, we will make the argument that the Bitcoin network was the first decentralized autonomous organization in existence and remains the most influential/successful among its peers. Bitcoin’s decentralization, community, and reach make it an example of what other DAOs should aspire to be, both from a technical and organizational perspective.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Is this Bitcoin FUD over for good

A few months back, the Bitcoin industry was slapped with another ban from China. It wasn’t a new occurrence either, with multiple bans surfacing over the years. However, it specifically restricted the BTC mining sector in the Chinese provinces. The ban possibly played a cascading role in Bitcoin’s corrections during May 2021, fueling numerous FUDs.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin is under $60,000, but should traders sell or hold now

Another curveball is being thrown at the crypto-industry right now, with Bitcoin and co. collectively bleeding on the charts. With Bitcoin dropping below $60,000, there might be a little bit of panic settling in. However, it is important to analyze the market on a more structural and on-chain level to...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy