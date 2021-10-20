CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Supply chain chaos set to extend further, port operator ICTSI says

By Jonathan Saul
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QaeR3_0cX0sXOW00
The sun sets behind container cranes at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 14, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The world faces "very prolonged" disruptions to shipping cargo flows, an executive at leading ports operator ICTSI said, as logistical headaches such as truck shortages weigh on backed-up supply chains and rebounding trade drives up volume.

Major bottlenecks have formed across the globe in recent months due to a surge in demand for retail goods from people stuck at home under pandemic-related lockdowns and logjams impacting the supply of container ships and boxes to transport cargo.

The situation has been particularly severe in major retail markets such as the United States, where dozens of vessels remain stuck off the West Coast ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, unable to discharge.

"I see this as a very prolonged crisis at least on the port and land side, particularly in places like the U.S. It's going to be tough," said Christian Gonzalez, head of corporate with Philippines-headquartered International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI) (ICT.PS).

"From a transpacific point of view, it’s going to be quite messy for some time, and it is not something that can be solved by adding more ships into the system. That is going to create a bigger backlog."

Gonzalez said ports everywhere were feeling the strain of such huge demand to process cargo. He added that traditional peak season flows ahead of Christmas had also been impacted.

The buoyant cargo activity was also impacting other regions including Iraq, Gonzalez said, where ICTSI operates the Basra Gateway Terminal in the south of the country.

International shipping lines were deploying containers on bigger volume routes which have seen record high freight rates in recent months, he said.

"There is quite a bit of disruption in Iraq, mostly because of container shortages and people just not wanting to send containers on those routes," he said.

Gonzalez said he was "bullish" about prospects for 2022 for the company's portfolio, with cargo volumes expected to remain firm.

ICTSI, which has container ports in a number of regions including Asia, the Middle East and South America and is among the world's top 10 container terminal operators, handled consolidated volume of 5.45 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in the first half of 2021.

That was 14% higher than the 4.79 million TEUs handled in the same period of 2020.

(This story corrects spelling of Gonzalez in paragraph 7)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
gcaptain.com

US Retail Lobby Sends S.O.S. to Congress on Supply Chain Chaos

The U.S.’s biggest retail lobby asked Congress to pass a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package as well as update shipping and trucking laws to ease a supply-chain crisis that’s raising prices and causing shortages. Lawmakers “can help retailers keep store shelves stocked and address some of the issues plaguing supply chains...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden's vaccine mandate will further disrupt supply chains, Raytheon CEO says

The Biden administration's Covid-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors will further disrupt already stressed-out supply chains, Raytheon Technologies warned Tuesday. Raytheon, a conglomerate that makes jet engines, missiles and drones, joins a growing list of business groups expressing concern about the December 8 deadline for employees of federal contractors to get vaccinated.
INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

Supply Chain Chaos: 2 Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022 (and Beyond)

Last year, pandemic-driven business closures weakened global supply chains, reducing the availability of raw materials and other goods. As lockdowns were lifted, the spike in consumer demand put more pressure on an already strained system. And in August, a record 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs, adding labor shortages to the list of headwinds.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Container Port#Port Operator#Ict#Supply Chains#Ictsi
The Independent

G7 trade leaders gather in London amid global supply chain chaos

Trade ministers from the G7 group of wealthy nations will meet in London on Friday as they wrestle with global supply chain disruptions that threaten to derail the recovery from the pandemic.In their first in-person gathering, to be held at Mansion House, the national trade chiefs will discuss how to pool resources in order to unblock bottlenecks in the world’s trading system. It follows an ugly race to gather critical resources for the Covid-19 response, which saw countries, including G7 members, hoard personal protective equipment, vaccines and medicines. Campaigners, including former UK prime minister Gordon Brown, argue that the pandemic...
ECONOMY
WXIA 11 Alive

Supply chain issues create Port of Savannah backlog

SAVANNAH, Ga. — As supply chain issues permeate the economy and stoke inflation, Georgia’s Port of Savannah has been at center stage. The port is the third busiest in North America – behind New York and Los Angeles – and has been struggling to get cargo from overseas unloaded. Wednesday...
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Philippines
Country
Iraq
kcrw.com

24/7 ports won’t fix the supply chain backlog alone, says longshoreman

The people tasked with getting products off cargo ships at the ports of LA and Long Beach and into trucks are working around the clock to clear the backlog. Last week, President Biden announced the port of Los Angeles will be open 24/7 to relieve the pressure and get supply moving again. The Port of Long Beach began doing so last month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SKIFT

The Complexities of the Tour Operator Supply Chain: A Guide

Breaking down the tour operator supply chain reveals interesting insights about why some tour operators succeed — and others don't — and how so many seemingly different companies all fit together under one big tent. In our latest report, Skift Research analyzes the often overlooked market for multi-day tours and...
LIFESTYLE
Fox5 KVVU

Supply chain issues in Nevada extend beyond California ports

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ahead of the busy holiday buying season, the supply chain crunch is making it difficult to get some of the items we need in the Silver State. West coast ports are expanding their hours, but local experts in the trucking industry said it will likely take more than that to feel any improvements locally.
NEVADA STATE
San Diego Business Journal

Supply Chain Chaos Forcing Businesses To Pivot, Stockpile Inventory

In recent months, San Diego furniture manufacturer Gil Martin has seen his company’s container rate charges for inventory shipped from Vietnam increase nearly ten-fold – “from $2,600 to as much as $20,000 per container,” said the CEO of Martin Furniture. “Believe it or not, we’ve seen rates coming out of Indonesia as high as $25,000 per container.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Albia Newspapers

Toys stuck in supply chain chaos

Approximately 200,000 shipping containers remain gridlocked off the coast of Los Angeles as pandemic-related disruptions continue to affect various supply chains. CNN's Vanessa Yurkevich explains how this delay is going to hurt our holiday shopping.
ECONOMY
KCBD

Supply chain chaos may cause toy shortage this holiday season

(CNN) - It may take Santa a little more than nine reindeer and a sleigh to deliver gifts from the North Pole this year. Toys already made are caught in a global supply chain gridlock that could keep them off shelves until next year. In a small New Jersey office,...
ECONOMY
Savannah Morning News

Georgia Ports director says Port of Savannah 'not at a standstill' amid supply chain crunch

The following is an excerpt from an Oct. 15 press conference with Griff Lynch, executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority. Questions have been inserted to give context, and Lynch's comments have been condensed in the interest of space. Hear Lynch's full remarks on the Oct. 19 episode of "The Commute" podcast. Search “The Commute with @SavannahOpinion" on mobile device apps.
SAVANNAH, GA
The Independent

Supply chain chaos and labour shortages will last until 2023, say finance bosses

Finance bosses believe a “double whammy” of labour shortages and supply disruptions currently causing major problems for British businesses will not ease in any meaningful way until early 2023, according to a survey.Deloitte’s quarterly poll of chief financial officers – including 18 of the companies listed on the FTSE 100 – found that the majority of firms are being impacted.The majority of CFOs experienced labour shortages over the past three months with three-quarters reporting some, severe or significant problems. Almost the same proportion (73 per cent) expect similar levels of difficulties in one year’s time.Almost six in 10 CFOs (59...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

209K+
Followers
229K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy