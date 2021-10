Bitcoin, the king of cryptocurrency, is frequently cited as a substitute for gold as a safe haven product as a hedge against inflation. Let’s try to understand this stance and see if this is actually the case. If one reads any newspaper today, the most pressing issue presented is inflation and whether it is under control or not. This persistent increase in consumer prices is why investors and individuals, in general, are always on the lookout for hedges that will protect their wealth from decreasing in value and particularly their purchasing power to remain intact.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO