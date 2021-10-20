CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATA Truck Tonnage Index Increased 2.4% in September

 9 days ago

American Trucking Associations' advanced seasonally adjusted (SA) For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index increased 2.4% in September after rising 0.3% in August. In September, the index equaled 112.9 (2015=100) compared with 110.2 in August. "The drivers of truck freight, including retail, construction, and manufacturing, plus a surge in imports, are helping...

