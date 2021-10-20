CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Almost 500k Attend 2021 Georgia National Fair

 9 days ago

The 2021 Georgia National Fair has released its total...

N.C. State Fair celebrates 2021 event despite low attendance

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Organizers are celebrating the 2021 N.C. State Fair, despite seeing its lowest attendance total in more than a decade due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that with preliminary totals collected through Sunday, officials said the fair drew 821,463 people,...
First days of State Fair see lagging attendance despite usual fanfare

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. First days of State Fair see lagging attendance despite usual fanfare. Fairgoers were still enjoying the sights, rides and tastes of the North Carolina State...
Pike County Youths place in Alabama National Fair

Youths from across the state exhibited livestock during the Alabama National Fair in Montgomery October 9-14. The Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsor the fair’s livestock shows. Two Pike County youths, Greer Jones and Annabelle Wesley, placed in the Alabama National Fair. Events included the Youth Beef Show, Youth...
More than 500,000 people attend Arkansas State Fair; largest in 81-year history

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — More than 500,000 people attended the Arkansas State Fair this year, making it the largest fair in its 81-year history, officials reported Monday. The total number of people that went during the 10-day run in Little Rock was 539,358, fair officials said. That number surpassed the previous record which was set in 2015.
Sen. Larry Walker Receives Chairman’s Award from Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame

| Recently, Sen. Larry Walker (R – Perry) was awarded the 2021 Chairman’s Award from the Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame (GAHF) for his support of their work to preserve Georgia’s rich aviation history and promote the state’s robust aviation industry. Located at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins, the GAHF annually inducts Georgians into the Hall of Fame who have made significant contributions to aviation through their leadership, innovation, courage and service. The GAHF seeks to support and grow Georgia’s aviation economy by highlighting the contributions of Georgia’s aviation pioneers and educating Georgia’s youth on the wide range of attractive career opportunities in aviation.
2021 Georgia National Antique Agriculture Show, Perry Georgia Auto Fair

The 32 nd Annual Georgia National Fair may have ended, but there is year-round family fun to be had at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter. November 11th, 12th, and 13th, the Perry Georgia Auto Fair and the Georgia National Antique Agriculture Show are teaming up to bring an educational and fun.
E.coli investigation underway after Georgia National Fair

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – State health officials identified 4 cases of E.coli in children who attended the Georgia National Fair. The North Central Health District and the Department of Public Health are working with fair employees to investigate. The cases are in children who live across the state, and each...
MBS Equipment Company Unveils New East Coast Headquarters in Georgia

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced MBS Equipment Company (MBSE) is opening its new east coast headquarters in Georgia. MBSE is the largest studio-based equipment company in the world for film, television, and events. The headquarters, based in Fayette County at Trilith Studios, will span 100,000 square feet, making it the company’s largest global hub.
UGA’s AGL group attends national agriculture policy institute

In September, 14 members of the 2021 class of Advancing Georgia’s Leaders in Agriculture and Forestry (AGL) had the opportunity to hone their skills in advocacy and communication by attending a national agriculture policy institute in Washington, D.C., where they engaged with a variety of stakeholders in agriculture and forestry.
GACVB's Jay Markwalter on Georgia's Tourism Industry

Jay Markwalter with the Georgia Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus talks about getting Georgia's tourism industry back to normal. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Florida Beef Council Attends National Meeting

The Beef Checkoff was the main topic during recent meetings held in Denver, Colorado. Florida Beef Council (FBC) Director of Marketing and Promotion, DeAnne Maples, says the event was beneficial for them to attend to gain information about implementing programs here. For more information, contact the Florida beef Council office...
Gov. Kemp Names 27 Appointments to Various Boards and Commissions

Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp announced 27 appointments to various boards and commissions. Valerie Montgomery Rice is the sixth president of Morehouse School of Medicine and the first woman to lead the free-standing medical institution. Montgomery Rice serves as both the president and CEO. A renowned infertility specialist and researcher, she most recently served as dean and executive vice president of Morehouse School of Medicine, where she has served since 2011. Prior to joining Morehouse, Montgomery Rice held faculty positions and leadership roles at various health centers, including academic health centers. Most notably, she was the founding director of the Center for Women’s Health Research at Meharry Medical College, one of the nation’s first research centers devoted to studying diseases that disproportionately impact women of color. Montgomery Rice was named to the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans and received the 2017 Horatio Alger Award. For three consecutive years (2016-2018) Georgia Trend Magazine selected Montgomery Rice as one of the 100 Most Influential Georgians. Other honors include the following: The Dean Griffin Community Service Award from the Georgia Institute of Technology, Girls Inc. 2019 Smart Award, The National Medical Association OB/GYN 2019 Legend of the Section Award, The Turknett Leadership Character Award (2018), Visions of Excellence Award, Atlanta Business League (2018), Links Incorporated Co-Founders Award (2018), Trumpet Vanguard Award (2015), The Dorothy I. Height Crystal Stair Award (2014), National Coalition of 100 Black Women - Women of Impact (2014), YWCA – Women of Achievement of Atlanta (2014) and Nashville (2007), American Medical Women’s Association Elizabeth Blackwell Medal (2011), and Working Mother Media Multicultural Women’s Legacy Award (2011). A Georgia native, Montgomery Rice holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the Georgia Institute of Technology, a medical degree from Harvard Medical School, an honorary degree from the University of Massachusetts Medical School, and a Doctor of Humane Letters honorary degree from Rush University. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Emory University School of Medicine and her fellowship in reproductive endocrinology and infertility at Hutzel Hospital. Montgomery Rice is married to Melvin Rice Jr., and they have two children.
Georgia’s Public Charter High Schools Surpass State Graduation Rate

Georgia’s public charter schools are improving the state’s overall public school system by ensuring more Georgia students graduate from high school. According to data released from the Georgia Department of Education, the collective 2021 graduation rate for Georgia’s charter schools is 89.1%. That’s more than five percentage points higher than the state graduation rate (83.7%). That percentage increases when brick-and-mortar (non-virtual) public charter schools are compared to the state average. Georgia’s non-virtual public charter schools outperformed the state graduation rate by almost nine percentage points—92.5% compared to 83.7%.
World Series Economic Impact in Cobb County Estimated to be in the Millions

Cobb County can expect an economic windfall of at least $5 million each night that Truist Park hosts the World Series, says an Emory economic and business professor. “It could go up to about $10 million per night, but that figure might be on the high side,” said Tom Smith of the Goizueta Business School. “But I think you’re looking at somewhere between $15 million and $30 million if all three of the scheduled games are held.”
Comeback of the Year: Georgia National Fair calls it a wrap

PERRY, Ga. --- The Georgia National Fair has come to an end. After last year’s fair was canceled because of the pandemic, fairgoers and vendors were happy to return back to the fairgrounds. For over the past week, the grounds were filled with food, rides, and everyone having a great...
