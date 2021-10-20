Missing man found after falling out of tree stand, breaking leg: police

Nearly two years after the crime occurred, a federal grand jury in Harrisburg has indicted a man in connection with an armed robbery of a Cumberland County jewelry store. The subject of the indictment is Christopher Demarcus Bethea, 47, of South Carolina. He is charged with interference with commerce by robbery for the Jan. 30, 2019 holdup at the Kay Jewelers store on Westminster Drive in South Middleton Township.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO