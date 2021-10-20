CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Georgia and The Brandr Group Launch Group Licensing for Student-Athletes

The University of Georgia Athletic Association has expanded its LeGAcy Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) program to include opportunities for Georgia student-athletes to work with The Brandr Group (TBG) to establish group licensing agreements. The opportunity is extended to all student-athletes in all 21 of the school’s varsity sports including the...

On3.com

Georgia Bulldogs work with company on group-marketing NIL deal

The Georgia Bulldogs announced they’ll be working with a company on group-marketing NIL deals. The opportunity to work with the company, The Brandr Group, is extended to all 21 of the university’s varsity sports. A press release from the Georgia Bulldogs detailed the agreement that’ll open doors for its athletes.
uoregon.edu

UO launches initiative to support student-athlete marketing

As college athletics enters a new era, the Lundquist College of Business’s Warsaw Sports Marketing Center is joining forces with the School of Journalism and Communication to launch the Oregon Accelerator, a first-of-its-kind, full-service, student-led marketing and branding collective to help support UO athletes. The Oregon Accelerator will help guide...
virginiasports.com

Student-Athlete Group Pushing Mental Health to Forefront

CHARLOTTESVILLE –– The video dropped Sept. 30 on social media platforms. It showed 15 student-athletes, representing 10 teams at the University of Virginia, speaking about a subject that can have life-or-death consequences: mental health. The student-athletes are members of the UVA chapter of Morgan’s Message, an organization formed to honor...
Black Enterprise

UniWorld Group Introduces Name, Image, Likeness Program to Help Black Student-Athletes Secure the Bag

UniWorld Group (UWG), the nation’s longest-standing multicultural advertising and marketing agency, has launched a NIL (name, image, likeness) program that will benefit Black collegiate student-athletes. The NILE (name, image, likeness, empowerment) is a new sports business consulting unit that will partner with major brands to maximize the equity and empowerment...
Washington Times

Evangelical group sues University of Houston over registration

An evangelical Christian group sued the University of Houston-Clear Lake on Monday, claiming that the school violated its religious freedom in refusing to grant it “recognized” status as a campus organization. Attorneys for the group Ratio Christi note that it has won settlements against schools in Georgia and Colorado over...
mediapost.com

Sway Group Launches Student Athlete Recruitment Site After NCAA Modifies NIL Rules

In June the National Collegiate Athletic Association voted to allow college athletes to earn money and otherwise benefit from their names, images and likenesses (NIL) via endorsements, sponsorships and other commercial endeavors. Now influencer marketing and branded content agency Sway Group has launched a new recruitment website to capitalize on...
