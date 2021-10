Bullet For My Valentine will release their aggressive new self-titled album on November 5. Despite that not even being out yet, vocalist and guitarist Matt Tuck tells the Everblack podcast that the band already has six new songs to follow it up. Tuck also said he feels the new self-titled album is a culmination of everything the band has ever done, later adding that "the feel of the record as a whole is pretty intense."

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO