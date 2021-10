Clemson, S.C.—Ivy Shepherd and Melena Barrientos tied for third in the medalist race to lead Clemson to a second-place team finish out of 19 teams at the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational. The 54-hole three-day tournament completed on Sunday afternoon at the Finley Golf Course featured 14 Power Five Conference schools, including six from the ACC. Four teams were ranked in the top 25 of the latest Golfweek poll and Clemson defeated three of the four.

