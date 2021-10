LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - The No. 10 Tigers struggled offensively and lose 42-17 to No. 5 Valdosta State on Saturday afternoon. Earlier Saturday morning UWA inducted the 2021 Hall of Fame class which did include the 1971 national championship team, who is now the first team to be inducted into the Tigers Hall of Fame. But before the game West Alabama honored their 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame classes on the field. The 2020 class did not get honor last year due to COVID-19.

LIVINGSTON, AL ・ 12 DAYS AGO