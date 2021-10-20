The Most Effective Ways You Can Unwind After a Hard Day

Diabetes is at record levels in the U.S.—nearly 34 million Americans, or 10.5% of the population, is affected. The condition occurs when the body is unable to adequately process blood sugar. That can damage blood vessels throughout the body, potentially leading to heart disease, stroke, blindness, and amputation. But diabetes generally doesn't develop overnight. Little things you do regularly, without thinking, may be seriously raising your risk. Here is what doctors who treat diabetes say are the everyday habits that lead to diabetes. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Comments / 0