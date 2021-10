Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University is removing one of the barriers that has made it challenging for families with young children to attend sporting events this fall. The school said Tuesday it will no longer require proof of a negative Covid test for children ages 5-12 to attend football and basketball games at the Carrier Dome, something some fans said has kept them from attending or resulted in them choosing to leave their children at home because of the added cost to test.

