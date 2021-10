Google has announced a way for WhatsApp users to finally move their chats from Apple’s iPhones to Android devices.“Historically, certain types of data were impossible to bring across when switching from an iPhone to Android”, the search giant wrote in a blog post. This is due to the difference in operating systems and chat backups: on Android, these were sent to Google Drive, while on Apple phones it was sent to iCloud.Now, however, all a user would have to do is use a USB-C to Lightning cable to connect the old iOS device and the new Android device together, scan...

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO