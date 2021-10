Amsterdam, 26 October 2021 – During last year, many users rediscovered the pleasure and fun of PC gaming, while understanding the need of a good fully-functional monitor that can live up to their expectations both in their new-found hobby and in console gaming. Philips monitors is expanding its premier flagship Momentum portfolio to welcome new PC gaming monitors. Meet the latest Momentum models: the 24M1N3200VA (24”/60.5 cm), 24M1N3200VS (24”/60.5 cm) and 24M1N3200ZA (24”/60.5 cm) from the new M3000 series and the 27M1N5500ZA (27”/68.6 cm) from the M5000 series. The monitors come in sizes of 24” and 27”, making them perfect for small desks and ideal for multi-monitor configurations.

