Version 1.3 podcasting and streaming software unlocks compatibility with the VideoMic NTG 27/10/21. RØDE has released the next major update for its free RØDE Connect podcasting and streaming software. They tell us that version 1.3 unlocks compatibility with another RØDE product, the VideoMic NTG. A spokesperson said, "This is the first shotgun microphone that has been made compatible with the software, offering creators the perfect solution for livestreaming with an overhead mic. The VideoMic NTG is also ideal for use on a desktop stand or studio arm for both podcasting and streaming."

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO