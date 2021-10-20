Roland Announces TR-EDITOR Software

BP28 and BP28L line + gradient large diaphragm condensers make their debut 26/10/21. Audio-Technica has launched its new BP28 14-inch (355.6 mm) and BP28L 22.4-inch (569 mm) Line + Gradient Large Diaphragm Condenser Microphones. They tell us that these microphones combine a large-diaphragm condenser element with a 28 mm diameter shotgun design for exceptional low-noise performance. A spokesperson said, "With extremely tight polar patterns and a patented acoustic port design that maintains directionality across the entire frequency range, these shotgun microphones are specially designed to meet the needs of broadcast, film, television, outdoor recording and theater applications."
Comments / 0