Roland Announces TR-EDITOR Software

Roland’s unique and entertaining take on the portable arranger keyboard has something for everyone. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Roland’s GO portable beginner keyboards are aimed at those just starting out on their playing journey, and the range consists of two distinctly different models. While the GO-61P (or the Roland GO:PIANO GO-61P to give it the full name) beginner digital piano caters for budding pianists with more piano-focussed sounds and no onboard auto-accompaniment features, the GO-61K music creation keyboard reviewed here is more about plunging in and instantly having fun, with a range of fairly unique features intended to make playing keyboards inspiring and enjoyable without the need for any prior musical knowledge.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO