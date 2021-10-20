CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roland Announces TR-EDITOR Software

Sonic State
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree graphical Editor/Librarian for the TR-8S and TR-6S Rhythm Performers 20/10/21. Roland has introduced TR-EDITOR software. They say that the TR-EDITOR adds a graphical editor and librarian software for TR-8S and TR-6S users on Roland...

sonicstate.com

