Inscryption is Out Now on PC

According to Statistica, PC gaming’s market share is shrinking. Indeed, the gaming’s marketing share in the entire game industry is 24% for PC as of 2019. On the other hand, mobile gaming has exploded during the pandemic, reaching 48% of the market share in 2020, subsequently dwarfing the competition. Experts expect mobile gaming to continue to increase in the near future, reaching well over half of the market share. Based on these numbers, it would seem that PC gaming has been losing pace and market share for a long time. However, not everything is as bleak as it appears for PC gaming.
