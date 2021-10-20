CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Inscryption is Out Now on PC

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreepy deck builder/card battler/escape room title Inscryption is now available on PC. Published by Devolver Digital and developed by Daniel Mullins, who worked on the critically acclaimed Pony Island and The Hex, Inscryption is about being...

gamingbolt.com

Comments / 0

Related
waytoomany.games

Review – Inscryption

I want to start off this review by stating that I will NOT dive into a lot details about Inscryption‘s premise and plot. This is a game that is best enjoyed with little to no knowledge about it. I will talk about its first few hours, which do give you an overall impression of its gameplay, but not enough of the completely demented twists and 180s this lunatic experience has to offer. You will have to trust me when I say that, yes, this is a damn good game, one of the best Devolver has published in years. You should grab Inscryption. But try to find out as little as possible about it before playing.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Best Deathcard choices in Inscryption

Inscryption has a fascinating roguelike mechanic in Act 1 — Deathcards. The Deathcard system rewards proper forethought and deck trimming, allowing you to build truly monstrous cards for use in future runs. The featured image, for example, is a 1 cost 7/7 with +1 to cards on its sides. For reference, the only natural 7/7 in the game that isn’t a Deathcard requires 4 sacrifices to field — so if you’re ready to break Inscryption over your knee, look no further.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Monster Hunter Rise PC demo is now live

PC players can try out Monster Hunter Rise ahead of its release in January. The demo lets players try out a total of five quests from the final game that teach the basics of the Wirebug, Wyvern Riding, and Silkbind Skills, as well as sending them out on a few actual hunts. The available hunts see players attempting to take down Great Izuchi (Beginner), Mizutsune (Intermediate), and Magnamalo (Advanced).
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Card Games#Inscryption#Devolver Digital
thisgengaming.com

Is PC Gaming Dying Out?

According to Statistica, PC gaming’s market share is shrinking. Indeed, the gaming’s marketing share in the entire game industry is 24% for PC as of 2019. On the other hand, mobile gaming has exploded during the pandemic, reaching 48% of the market share in 2020, subsequently dwarfing the competition. Experts expect mobile gaming to continue to increase in the near future, reaching well over half of the market share. Based on these numbers, it would seem that PC gaming has been losing pace and market share for a long time. However, not everything is as bleak as it appears for PC gaming.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Inscryption Deals Out Card-Battling Thrills, Possibly Danger Starting Today

Inscryption, a new and uncanny mix of card competitive card games and escape room puzzles, hits PCs via Steam, GOG and Humble today. As the launch trailer below may indicate, there’s quite a lot more going on here than just a simple card game. Not only is the character seemingly caught in a SAW-esque scenario as they wager their very limbs on the strength of their deck, but they’re also seemingly caught up in some sort of supernatural shenanigans. With so much at stake, one wonders how they wound up playing to begin with.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

The Jackbox Party Pack 8 is now available on PC and consoles

The Jackbox Party Pack first arrived in 2014. Jackbox 8 brings five new games to the table. The Jackbox Party Pack 8, the eighth game pack in The Jackbox series, was released today by Jackbox Games. As is always the case, Jackbox Games’ latest release combines five separate party games into one.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
vgchartz.com

Deathloop First Major Update Out Now for PS5 and PC - News

Arkane Studios has released the first major update for Deathloop for the PlayStation 5 and PC. The update is 5 GB on PS5 and 11 GB on PC. The update on PS5 adds a calibration screen for HDR and an onscreen poor-connection indicator. On PC the update adds Nvidia DLSS support, support for DualSense controller audio, settings for fog quality, and an onscreen poor-connection indicator.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

One of 2021's best PC indie games is out now on mobile

If you're the kind of gamer who loves tinkering away for hours on end in creative games like Minecraft or Cities Skylines, you might want to give Townscaper a look. This cute indie town builder released on Steam back in August 2021, but the game has just launched for iOS and Android devices worldwide.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Inscryption: How To Beat The Prospector

Every adventure map ends with a boss encounter with one of the many creepy characters that the mysterious dark figure inhabits. These bosses can be quite challenging in Inscryption if not prepared, so let’s help you ease into their encounters with a Prospector guide. Here’s everything you need to know...
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Gravewood High is out now

The day has arrived! Gravewood High opens its doors today for the creepiest school year yet. Today is a big day for the Russian studio HeroCraft PC. The company announced today that its game Gravewood High is now available for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Something spooky...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Outriders Now Available on Xbox Game Pass for PC

Outriders is now finally available Xbox Game Pass for PC more than six months after debuting on Xbox Game Pass for consoles. The game released earlier this year across all platforms, but its release on Xbox Game Pass was seen by many as a sign of the service's growth outside of hosting Microsoft's first party games. Nevertheless, Outriders developer People Can Fly was unaware about the metrics of Outriders' success with Xbox Game Pass. The game's PC version includes support for Nvidia DLSS, ultrawide screens, dynamic resolution scaling as well as an unlocked frame rate.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The First 19 Minutes of Inscryption Gameplay

Inscryption is the latest Meta-psychological thriller card-based game by developer, Daniel Mullins, the mind behind Pony Island and The Hex. Here are the first 19 Minutes of gameplay for Inscryption available on Steam October 19th.
VIDEO GAMES
xda-developers

Bethesda’s Fallout series is up to 78% off right now on PC

The Fallout series has some of the most iconic open-world RPGs of all time, from the first isometric games developed by Interplay Productions, to the newer open-world adventures created by Bethesda Softworks. The series frequently goes on sale, but in case you’re missing a few games or some DLC, there’s a sale going on for everything Fallout-related on PC.
VIDEO GAMES
geekculture.co

Gloomhaven Exits Beta With Full Release Available Now On PC

After close to 3 years in early access and development, Gloomhaven is now available on Steam and GOG as a full release. For folks who’ve played XCOM on the PC, you’re gonna feel right at home with this title. The difficulty is brutal as well and dying is simply just part of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Crysis Remastered Trilogy Out Now in India for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Enhancements Available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Crysis Remastered Trilogy has released for PC and consoles, with all three games being available as one bundle and being sold separately. While the remaster of Crysis was released last year, Crytek has now released the updated versions of Crysis 2 and 3 for all consoles, which admittedly don't receive the same amount of updates to their visuals as last year's remaster. There are no next-gen versions of the game available, with all three games receiving some extra visual and performance support when played on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles under backwards compatibility.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Forza Horizon 5 preload now live, starting at 103GB on Xbox and PC

Forza Horizon 5 preloads are now live on Xbox consoles and PC via the Microsoft Store ahead of its Nov. 9, 2021 release date. Download sizes start at 103GB on Xbox Series X|S consoles and PC, while the Xbox One download clocks in at a larger 116GB. Forza Horizon 5...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy