Inscryption is Out Now on PC

I want to start off this review by stating that I will NOT dive into a lot details about Inscryption‘s premise and plot. This is a game that is best enjoyed with little to no knowledge about it. I will talk about its first few hours, which do give you an overall impression of its gameplay, but not enough of the completely demented twists and 180s this lunatic experience has to offer. You will have to trust me when I say that, yes, this is a damn good game, one of the best Devolver has published in years. You should grab Inscryption. But try to find out as little as possible about it before playing.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO