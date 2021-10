The 2021 ALCS between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros gets underway on Friday with Game 1 at Houston's Minute Maid Park. The Astros secured a spot in their fifth straight ALCS by defeating the White Sox in the ALDS by a count of three games to one. As for the Red Sox, the prevailed over the arch-rival Yankees in the AL Wild Card Game and then upset the top-seed Rays in four games in the ALDS. This marks Boston's first appearance in the ALCS since 2018, when they won the World Series.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO