Behind Viral Videos

TikTok Honors Top Creators With Discover List

By Colin Kirkland
mediapost.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no surprise that TikTok has found a new way to highlight some of its most popular influencers. The blossoming social media platform is built on creator-uploaded content and the support of that content from its 1 billion-plus global users. Over the past few years, influencers have become a...

Advertising Age

4 top influencer platforms that enhance creator partnerships

It is pretty clear by now that influencer marketing is here to stay. Brands within all industries have embraced the tactic as a core pillar of their marketing efforts. They continue to shift more and more of their investments toward influencers who are an authentic fit, making it a $14 billion industry in 2021.1.
aithority.com

Captiv8’s Content Boosting Suite Becomes First TikTok Creator Marketing Partner to Support TikTok Spark Ads

Captiv8, a leading influencer marketing platform, announces the launch of its Content Boosting Suite, the first TikTok Creator Marketing Partner solution to support TikTok Spark Ads. The Captiv8 Content Boosting Suite gives brands and agencies a cross-channel paid amplification tool that maximizes reach and engagements for content through TikTok’s Spark Ads while also supporting ads on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influencer Marketing#Content Creators#Millennials#Creator Community
Cartoon Brew

How Youtube Manages The Career Of A Top Animation Creator

New light on how Youtube works with its top video producers has been shed by The Wall Street Journal. The paper’s profile of Youtube creator Swoozie, who happens to be known chiefly for animated videos, tracks his rise through the burgeoning creator economy. It gives interesting details on how the video platform remunerates creators, and how it manages them through its fast-growing agency services.
Digiday

TikTok creators with mid-level reach may be the most effective for brand partnerships

Bigger may not always be better, at least when it comes to marketers trying to use TikTok creators to empower their brands. RealEyes, a research firm that analyzes media and content through the prism of attention metrics, recently conducted a study of TikTok that concluded, among other things, that the creators with the biggest followings didn’t necessarily deliver the best attention and engagement for brands.
Behind Viral Videos
The Hollywood Reporter

TikTok Creator and Actress Sissy Sheridan Signs With WME (Exclusive)

TikTok creator and actress Sissy Sheridan has signed with WME for representation in all areas. Before growing her presence on TikTok, where she has 6 million followers, Sheridan previously appeared in shows like Netflix’s 2018 series Maniac, starring Jonah Hill and Emma Stone. She was also a host for the Nickelodeon web series DIY With Me and has appeared in Disney Channel’s Raven’s Home, a spinoff of the hit series That’s So Raven.  Outside of TV, Sheridan — a formally trained singer and dancer — has also appeared in theater shows and made her debut in the off-Broadway production of Annie Warbucks in 2017. On TikTok, the 17-year-old frequently posts lip-sync videos and dances — some of which feature other TikTok stars like Charli D’Amelio and Avani Gregg. With WME, Sheridan will look to expand her digital presence, as well as build out her projects in film and TV. She joins a number of other TikTok talent who have signed with the agency, including Addison Rae, Chase Hudson, William White and Taylor Cassidy.
thisis50.com

How Sawyer Rode a TikTok Trend to the Top of the Charts

Since its inception in 2018, TikTok has become one of the most widely used social media platforms. It didn’t take long before the app developed into a well-defined tool and strategy for creating online sensations with massive followings. Many people have turned to TikTok in search of fame and becoming popular TikTok influencers. Leveraging a trend is one of the many different ways to find fame on the app; users can achieve this by utilizing trending hashtags, songs, or recreations.
mediapost.com

YouTube Head Of Content Partnerships Exits To Become First CCO At Pinterest

Malik Ducard spent a decade at YouTube, most recently spearheading the creation of content development funds. The vice president of content partnerships at YouTube also helped to lead Google’s and YouTube’s response to COVID-19, racial justice, and kids’ privacy. Now he’s jumping to Pinterest to take on the position of chief content officer.
mediapost.com

Black Audiences Seek Representative Content, Brands

Black audiences are seeking out content among a growing variety of platforms that offer greater choice in programming. Two-thirds of Black viewers are more likely to watch representative content and buy from brands that advertise in such programming, according to a Nielsen report titled "Seeing and believing: Meeting Black audience demand …
Daily Mail

TikTok star is shocked to discover Amazon has more than 3,000 recordings of her stored from her Echo speakers, as well as a list of her contacts and her LOCATION

A TikTok star was left shocked, after discovering Amazon had more than 3,000 recordings of her voice from an Echo speaker, including her location and contacts. The data privacy campaigner, who goes by the username @my.data.not.yours, asked Amazon to send all data it has on her, including from smart speakers.
PopSugar

"Renegade" Creator Jalaiah Harmon's New Docuseries Proves She's More Than a TikTok Phenom

Sixteen-year-old TikTok star Jalaiah Harmon started a movement for overlooked Black content creators last year, and now, she has her own docuseries that's documenting what her life has been like since then. I Am: Jalaiah, a four-part YouTube series, walks viewers through the events that followed Harmon's claim to fame and gives us a chance to get to know more about the young TikToker beyond who we see on social media.
The Independent

YouTube, TikTok, Snap execs face senators on kids' safety

Bearing down on hugely popular social media platforms and their impact on children, the leaders of a Senate panel have called executives from YouTube TikTok and Snapchat to face questions on what their companies are doing to ensure young users’ safety.The Senate Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection is fresh off a highly charged hearing with a former Facebook data scientist, who laid out internal company research showing that the company's Instagram photo-sharing service appears to seriously harm some teens. The panel is widening its focus to examine other tech platforms, with millions or billions of users, that...
mediapost.com

Will Social Media's Snap Woes Become TV's Troubles?

TV-centric platforms may be pondering the recent news from social-media platform Snap. Might they also snap as a result?. For Snap, the sharp drop in its stock price is not just a result of Apple's privacy changes to its latest iOS, which severely narrows the visibility of marketers' effectiveness. More broadly, its growing supply-chain issues are giving marketers pause when it comes to all platforms.
