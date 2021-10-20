CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

They gave Zlatan his big break and once reached a European Cup final, but can minnows Malmo - and their former Newcastle striker manager - REALLY spring a surprise against Chelsea tonight?

By Sam Blitz For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Chelsea will continue their quest to get out of their Champions League group when they take on Swedish side Malmo on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's European champions began with a slender victory over Zenit St Petersburg but were beaten away at Juventus last time out.

The Blues now have back-to-back games against Malmo - with Tuchel knowing that six points from six will set the west Londoners on their way to yet another European knockout stage.

Sportsmail takes a close look at what we can expect from the Swedish outfit tonight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kQq3H_0cX0lj0900
Chelsea's next Champions League task is a home clash with Swedish minnows Malmo (above)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HVb2L_0cX0lj0900
Thomas Tuchel knows that victory over the Swedes takes them closer to the knockout stage

WHO ARE MALMO?

Malmo are Sweden's most successful club, having won a record 21 top-flight titles and 14 national cups, and are the current reigning champions of the country's biggest league.

The city is also the birthplace of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who began his professional career with Malmo way back in 1999. Ibrahimovic scored 18 goals in 47 matches before leaving for Ajax in 2001.

However, Malmo's relationship with Ibrahimovic has been tainted in recent years, after the Swedish striker announced in November 2019 that he bought a 50 per cent stake at rivals Hammarby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cRN01_0cX0lj0900
Malmo are Sweden's most successful team and are the reigning top-flight champions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YB7WW_0cX0lj0900
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (above) started his career at his boyhood club Malmo back in 1999

Malmo fans have vandalised Ibrahimovic's statue outside the club's stadium on several occasions in an angry reaction to the striker's business move.

The Swedish giants have also helped produce the likes of national team legends Martin Dahlin and Patrik Andersson through their academy, while Finland star Jari Litmanen spent two years at the club towards the end of his career.

Brentford captain Pontus Jansson is another player to have come through the Malmo academy, and will be sat in the away end at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

WHAT IS THEIR EUROPEAN RECORD LIKE?

Malmo are certainly a unique club in their part of the world - the Swedish giants are the only Nordic side to have ever reached the final of the European Cup, which preceded the Champions League.

The Swedish side reached the European showpiece event in 1979 but were beaten by Brian Clough's Nottingham Forest in the final thanks to a Trevor Francis goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BNhBR_0cX0lj0900
Malmo are the only Nordic team to have reached the European Cup final, losing to Nottingham Forest back in 1979

This is Malmo's third Champions League group stage since the tournament was rebranded from the European Cup in 1992, but their other two appearances did not go exactly to plan.

Malmo reached the group stages in back-to-back editions of the competition in 2014 and 2015 but finished bottom of their group each time.

The first year saw them paired in a group with that year's finalists Juventus and the previous year's finalists Atletico Madrid, along with Olympiacos, but they were thrashed most weeks, apart from a 2-0 home win over the Greek side.

In 2015, their task was even harder with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Shakhtar Donetsk in their group. Malmo conceded 21 goals in the six matches, ending up on three points once again after beating the Ukrainian side 1-0 at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IvKlZ_0cX0lj0900
Malmo took on Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea in the Europa League round of 32 clash back in 2019

Their recent Europa League campaigns have been more successful, getting out of the group stages in 2018 and 2019, though the Swedes failed to get through the round of 32 on both occasions.

The first of those knockout appearances was a 5-1 aggregate defeat to tonight's opponents Chelsea, who went on the win the whole competition under Maurizio Sarri.

HOW HAVE THEY DONE SO FAR THIS SEASON?

Malmo qualified for this season's Champions League by winning the Swedish top-flight last year, but they have had to reach this stage from the first qualifying round.

Their most impressive display was a 4-2 aggregate win over Steven Gerrard's Rangers in the third qualifying round at the beginning of August.

Malmo fell behind in the second-leg of the tie on away goals but scored twice in the second-half of the Ibrox leg, despite going down to 10 men.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iVecA_0cX0lj0900
Malmo knocked out Steven Gerrard's Rangers in the Champions League third qualifying round

Malmo also defeated Bulgarian side Ludogorets, who have occasionally appeared in the Champions League proper themselves, to seal their spot in the group stages.

The Swedish side reaching the group stages is particularly impressive given they juggled the early rounds with an intense Swedish title race, with the domestic season beginning in April.

Malmo are currently top of the Swedish Allsvenskan, but only on goal difference - with rivals Djurgardens and AIK level on 44 points with seven matches to go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FWGsE_0cX0lj0900
Malmo have suffered two defeats from two so far in the groups, losing to Juventus and Zenit

Their Champions League group stage campaign so far, however, has been less than impressive. An expected 3-0 home loss to Juventus was compounded by a 4-0 thrashing away at Zenit St Petersburg.

This means Malmo need something from these back-to-back Chelsea matches to stand any chance of reaching the knockouts, or even reaching third place to take them into the Europa League.

WHO ARE THEIR KEY PLAYERS?

In order to get those vital results to keep their European hopes alive, Malmo will surely be turning to top goalscorer Antonio Colak, who has 11 goals in 20 league appearances for them this season.

The 28-year-old, who is on loan from Greek side PAOK Salonika for the season, played a vital role in Malmo getting through the qualifying rounds, scoring five goals in the eight matches - including two away at Gerrard's Rangers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47jsNN_0cX0lj0900
Antonio Colak is Malmo's top goalscorer this season with 11 goals from 20 league matches

Colak has good movement inside the box and at 6ft 2in, he can shrug off most defenders, with the German forward capable of finishing inside the box.

Denmark international Anders Christiansen, who wears 'AC' on the back of his shirt, is the creative influence from midfield, with the 31-year-old scoring six goals and registering seven assists so far in the Swedish top-flight.

The midfielder was named as Swedish football's 'Most Valuable Player' last season, and is a three time Allsvenskan 'Midfielder of the Year' winner.

Chelsea know all about Christiansen's eye for goal themselves - he scored in Malmo's 2-1 Europa League round of 32 first-leg defeat by the Blues back in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VN3jp_0cX0lj0900
Anders Christiansen (middle) is their midfield maestro and scored against Chelsea in 2019
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yMdGD_0cX0lj0900
Defender Anel Ahmedhodzic was being chased by Chelsea in the summer transfer window

At the back, promising young defender Anel Ahmedhodzic was being chased by Chelsea in the summer transfer window but Malmo legend Markus Rosenberg, the player's agent, blocked a move to Stamford Bridge, according to the player's father.

The 22-year-old will, however, miss Wednesday night's Stamford Bridge clash after he was sent off during their last Champions League clash with Zenit St Petersburg.

Blackburn, Norwich and Swansea fans will recognise the figure of Malmo's Martin Olsson, but the 33-year-old defender is behind Soren Rieks in the left-back pecking order.

Malmo are also undergoing a slight injury crisis with Swedish forward Ola Toivonen out with a knee problem, while former Ipswich Town defender Jonas Knudsen, famed for having a very long throw, is out for the rest of the season with a knee issue of his own.

WHO IS THEIR MANAGER?

Another familiar face in this Malmo team is manager Jon Dahl Tomasson, who won the Champions League as a player with AC Milan back in 2003.

The former Denmark international also had a Premier League stint at Newcastle back in the 1997-98 season, but only played 35 games for the Magpies, scoring four goals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTG0e_0cX0lj0900
Former AC Milan and Newcastle striker Jon Dahl Tomasson is Malmo's manager this season

Tomasson, who was the Denmark assistant manager before taking over at Malmo, was appointed manager of the Swedish club at the start of the 2020 season and led them to the top-flight title in his first campaign in charge.

That achievement, his first trophy in management, earned the 45-year-old the Swedish Allsvenskan Manager of the Year award.

Tomasson had short stints in charge of Dutch sides Roda JC and Excelsior but spent four years as Denmark's assistant coach, which included supporting national team boss Age Hareide at the 2018 World Cup, before leaving in 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

"I Think If Anyone Deserves A Break It’s The Geordie Fans" Liverpool Legend And Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard Has His Say On Newcastle Takeover

With Steve Bruce looking likely to be moved aside, the new owners will be looking for a manager to start their adventure with. Since joining Rangers, the former Liverpool captain has done everything and more to replace Celtic at the top. Gerrard has not just done well in the league either. His cup and European runs have impressed the media and football fans.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle in regular contact with Chelsea striker Timo Werner

Newcastle United are in regular contact with Chelsea striker Timo Werner. BILD says the Magpies, under new ownership, are looking to reinforce their squad and have identified Werner as a potential target for the January transfer window. Chelsea signed the 25-year-old in June 2020 for £48m. However, he failed to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Nuno Espirito Santo backs Harry Kane to go on a scoring run after Tottenham star ended his drought against Newcastle... as Spurs boss insists the striker is 'in a good moment now'

Nuno Espirito Santo has backed Harry Kane to go on a goal scoring run after the Tottenham Hotspur star ended his drought last weekend. The England captain notched his first league goal of the campaign at Newcastle last Sunday, having endured a slow start to the campaign following a tumultuous summer amid links with a move to Manchester City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Not so Special anymore? Jose Mourinho has lost his last EIGHT 'big matches' as a manager and with huge Roma clashes against Napoli, AC Milan and Inter coming up, the Portuguese boss needs to remind the world why he was once considered the best ever

Jose Mourinho's time at Roma so far has played out like a classic 'Special One' highlights reel so far. Sprinting down the touchline after a last minute goal, taunting rival supporters and even the odd public dig at his own Giallorossi fringe players: Mourinho appears to be going through his old hits after recently celebrating 20 years as a first-team boss.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anders Christiansen
Person
Jari Litmanen
chatsports.com

He's still got it! Chelsea legend Didier Drogba haunts Arsene Wenger once again after scoring a HAT-TRICK for Marseille legends against former Arsenal boss' UNICEF XI... and brings back his iconic celebration!

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba showed he still hasn't lost his scoring touch after bagging a hat-trick in a charity match - at the expense of Arsene Wenger. Former Arsenal boss Wenger was haunted by the iconic frontman during his time in the dugout, with Drogba having netted 15 goals in just 16 games against his side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Former Blue Sends Timo Werner Brutally Honest Message Regarding His Chelsea Future Amid Newcastle & Bayern Munich Interest

Former Blue Frank Leboeuf has sent a message to Chelsea striker Timo Werner regarding his future at the club. The striker has started the season in fine fashion, most recently netting against Southampton. Speaking to Ladbrokes via football.london, Leboeuf has sent a message to Werner. He said:"Timo Werner started well...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Cup#Swedish#Juventus#Ajax#The Malmo Academy#European#Nordic#The Champions League
FanSided

Former Celtic manager makes Newcastle United decision

Brendan Rodgers enjoyed a very successful spell at Celtic. And it was under him that the Hoops were transformed into the serial Treble winners who would go on to completely dominate Scottish football for the next four years. Looking from the outside, his record as the Celtic manager is absolutely...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Malmo defender Brorsson ready to face Chelsea striker Lukaku

Malmo defender Franz Brorsson is ready to face Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku tonight. MFF are in London for their latest Champions League group game. "I guess it will be tougher with Lukaku than Zlatan (Ibrahimovic)," said Brorsson. "He runs a little more deeper and he is even bigger and wider.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Tribal Football

Olsson: Good friend Chelsea striker Lukaku doesn't know I'm playing for Malmo!

Malmo fullback Martin Olsson is ready to surprise good friend Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku tonight. The pair are good friends from their time in England, "We know each other from outside football. We have met each other a lot during our careers as well. Then we have been and vacationed in the same place and been with each other then.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'There are not a lot of memories': Kevin de Bruyne admits he cannot remember most of Manchester City's Champions League final defeat against Chelsea after a clash with Antonio Rudiger fractured his nose and eye socket

Kevin De Bruyne revealed he has no memory of Manchester City’s Champions League final defeat after Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger fractured his nose and eye socket. De Bruyne left the pitch in tears following the collision and was rushed straight to hospital, still in his strip when waking up the next morning.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand pinpoints Man United’s biggest problem after ‘embarrassing’ defeat to Liverpool

Rio Ferdinand insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United lack an identity after their “embarrassing” 5-0 defeat to Liverpool.The Red Devils were humbled at Old Trafford on Sunday with the Norwegian now clinging onto his job after almost three years in charge.And speaking on his Five podcast, Ferdinand has opened up on what Solskjaer’s United are missing. “I’ve been there, we got beat 6-1 at home by Man City. But we had an identity to fall back on in a couple of weeks,” Ferdinand said. “This is the problem for this team, they’re struggling to find an identity and who they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Malmo confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Chelsea look to rebound in the Champions League at home to Malmo after a setback against Juventus in their last match.The Blues went down 1-0 to the Old Lady in Turin thanks to Federico Chiesa’s strike seconds into the second half. FOLLOW LIVE: Chelsea vs Malmo – latest updatesThe Italians have now moved clear at the top of Group H, three points ahead of both Thomas Tuchel’s side and Zenit Saint Petersburg.The Swedish side are bottom after two games and without a point, but Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side sit top of the Allsvenskan back home, while Chelsea also sit top...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Watch: Chelsea add crisp third goal against Malmo

Chelsea have a 3-0 lead against Malmo. Kai Havertz only came on as a sub late in the first half, but he has already had time to miss a couple of chances – and now score a lovely little dink. Fellow sub Callum Hudson-Odoi surged up the left and played...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Watch: Jorginho impressed by Chelsea commitment against Malmo

Jorginho won the man of the match award in Chelsea’s 4-0 win over Malmo tonight, and after the game he was interviewed by Chelsea TV about how he thought the game went. He said he was impressed by how the team had kept their pressing and their intensity even after they had scored a 4th. That was the kind of hunger that would get them back on track after a long spell of so-so performances.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Father of Atletico Madrid striker Griezmann slams red card: Look at Zlatan!

The father of Antoine Griezmann slammed the decision to send off the Atletico Madrid striker last night. Griezmann saw red for a high challenge on Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino in the second-half of Atletico's 2-3 Champions League defeat at the Wanda Metropolitano. It left Atletico having to play with ten men for more than 40 minutes.
SOCCER
The Independent

Chelsea vs Malmo LIVE: Champions League result, final score and reaction tonight

Chelsea achieved a dominant group-stage win against Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, sweeping aside the Swedish team 4-0 at Stamford Bridge.Impressive in attack right from kick-off, Thomas Tuchel’s side opened the scoring through Andreas Christensen after just 10 minutes, when the centre-back shinned home a volley for his first goal in Chelsea colours. The Blues then doubled their advantage from the spot midway through the first half, as Jorginho opted against his usual skip to smash a penalty past Malmo goalkeeper Johan Dahlin following a foul on Romelu Lukaku.That challenge marked the end of Lukaku’s evening,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

256K+
Followers
5K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy