Nashville is one heck of a town. It’s the home of some of country music’s biggest labels. As a result, several of the genre’s brightest stars call Music City their home. Those who don’t live there do show up from time to time. For instance, you might go out for a few beers and see Kacey Musgraves getting sauced with Willie Nelson. On the other hand, you might see Miranda Lambert get on stage and sing a Merle Haggard cover. That’s what happened earlier this week at Nashville’s Station Inn.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO