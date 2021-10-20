Former Governor Andrew Cuomo will not need to pay back his $5.1 million dollar book deal

Governor Andrew Cuomo received a $5.1 million dollar book deal for “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

On Tuesday there weren’t enough votes to rescind the approval for the deal.

The Joint Commission on Public Ethics was just one vote shy of revoking it.

If the vote had passed, Andrew Cuomo could re-apply in an attempt to get the money back.

The commission has close ties with Cuomo and has been under the microscope for it’s failure to investigate one of Cuomo’s close aides that was convicted of bribery and bid rigging. The commission did launch and investigation into how Cuomo got the book deal approved though.

At the moment, Attorney General Letitia James is looking into whether Cuomo inappropriately used state resources to write the book.

