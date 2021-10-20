CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo will not need to pay back his $5.1 million dollar book deal

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0meC0a_0cX0iJ4K00

Governor Andrew Cuomo received a $5.1 million dollar book deal for “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

On Tuesday there weren’t enough votes to rescind the approval for the deal.

The Joint Commission on Public Ethics was just one vote shy of revoking it.

If the vote had passed, Andrew Cuomo could re-apply in an attempt to get the money back.

The commission has close ties with Cuomo and has been under the microscope for it’s failure to investigate one of Cuomo’s close aides that was convicted of bribery and bid rigging. The commission did launch and investigation into how Cuomo got the book deal approved though.

At the moment, Attorney General Letitia James is looking into whether Cuomo inappropriately used state resources to write the book.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

GUEST APPEARANCE: Ithaca mayor responds to gun violence, identifies ways City will act

Recently there have been a cluster of reported gunshots in our city. The investigation is ongoing, but it appears that ...

It’s been two months since Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned, and since then there have been numerous investigations launched into his ...

The following is a guest editorial submitted for publication on FingerLakes1.com. Submissions for consideration can be sent to [email protected] or manually ...

Investigators say an Addison resident was taken into custody on October 20 on felony charges in Steuben County after an ...

Comments / 14

Janet Rovak
8d ago

He should have to pay for the funeral of all the seniors he murder with that money! Let’s go Brandon let’s go Brandon

Reply(2)
16
Related
MPNnow

'We should start preparing': Inside the race to strip Andrew Cuomo's name from NY signs

ALBANY – Not long after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo first said he planned to resign, the sign makers got to work. They didn't have much time. Cuomo's name adorned hundreds of signs and monuments across New York during his decade-plus as governor — outside the Capitol, near state office buildings, on certain highways and at the entrance of dozens of parks and other state-owned properties.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Ex-Gov. Cuomo responds to reports of AG run for governor

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is reacting to an Associated Press report that Attorney General Letitia James—whose investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo led to his resignation—is set to announce her own candidacy. According to the Associated Press, who cited multiple sources close to James, the Attorney General is […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: No, The Military Did Not Sentence Andrew Cuomo To Death

A Facebook livestream claims former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was convicted and sentenced to death by a military panel at Guantanamo Bay. Cuomo was not convicted or sentenced to death by the military. The rumor stems from a website that says it publishes “humor, parody, and satire.”. Fact Check:
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo still facing legal scrutiny, while his team goes on defense

It has been two months since former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned amid numerous sexual harassment allegations, but Cuomo’s legal troubles are still far from over. When Cuomo’s attorney, Rita Glavin, was asked if the former governor has been interviewed by any of the entities investigating him, she declined to answer directly.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Syracuse.com

JCOPE, get your act together and claw back Cuomo’s book profits (Editorial Board Opinion)

Would somebody please put the Joint Commission on Public Ethics out of its misery, and ours?. New York’s ethics watchdog again showed its toothlessness this week. JCOPE voted 7-2 — one vote short of the necessary eight votes — on a motion to rescind approval of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s $5 million payday from his pandemic memoir, “American Crisis: Lessons in Leadership from the Covid-19 Pandemic.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Gazette

Ethics body allows Cuomo book deal to stand

A New York ethics agency has voted to maintain its approval of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's book deal, despite the body recently approving an investigation into that authorization. On Tuesday, the Joint Commission on Public Ethics voted 7-2 to undo its 2020 agreement allowing Cuomo to rake in an estimated...
POLITICS
waer.org

Cuomo Lawyer Defends Former Governor, Insisting Attorney General Report Was Biased

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who resigned from office nearly two months ago, is continuing to fight an August report by the State’s Attorney General that found he had sexually harassed 11 women. Cuomo’s lawyer, Rita Glavin, is demanding an independent review of the AG’s report that she says destroyed the former governor’s reputation.
POLITICS
wmleader.com

Hochul’s ethics chair protects Cuomo’s $5.1 million book deal

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s hand-picked chairman of the embattled Joint Commission on Public Ethics cast the deciding vote Tuesday that blocked action to rescind the agency’s prior approval of disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s controversial $5.1 million COVID-19 book contract. Eight votes of the 14 member JCOPE are needed to pass a...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ithaca
spectrumlocalnews.com

State ethics commission won't rescind approval for Cuomo book deal

New York state's ethics commission on Tuesday failed to muster enough votes to revoke approval of a $5.1 million book contract for ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo as scrutiny over the panel's handling of the deal continues. The Joint Commission on Public Ethics (JCOPE) was a vote short of rescinding approval for...
POLITICS
hudsonvalley360.com

JCOPE quashes revoking Cuomo book approval

ALBANY — After spending most of the day in executive session, the state’s embattled ethics watchdog group voted Tuesday against a measure to revoke former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s 2020 request to personally publish and profit from his $5.1 million pandemic memoir. At the start of Tuesday’s meeting of the state...
ALBANY, NY
Times Union

NAACP's Hazel Dukes, a former Cuomo ally, endorses Hochul for governor

ALBANY — Hazel Dukes, president of New York's NAACP chapter, has endorsed Gov. Kathy Hochul for governor, marking the latest endorsement the western New York Democrat has picked up while her potential 2022 Democratic competitors remain uncommitted to a formal run. "She has shown an unparalleled ability to listen and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
iPad
cityandstateny.com

The Democrats wanting to replace Letitia James as New York AG

The Democratic primary for state attorney general could be one of the most interesting or boring races of 2022. It all depends on whether state Attorney General Letitia James runs for governor. She would likely be a shoo-in for reelection next year if she were to run for a second...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Voters Favor Hochul Over Cuomo, Other Dems for Governor: Poll

As the only Democrat who has officially declared to run for the New York gubernatorial race, the first female governor of the Empire State has the majority of registered voters' confidence, according to a new poll. With months still to go until the 2022 primary election, Gov. Kathy Hochul leads...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IBTimes

Senator Tom Cotton Slammed After Demanding Attorney General Merrick Garland ‘Resign In Disgrace’

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton is facing backlash on social media after demanding Attorney General Merrick Garland to resign during a Judiciary Committee hearing. On Wednesday, Garland, at times, got into heated exchanges with Republicans during the hearing over a memo encouraging the Justice Department to monitor threats of violence made against school boards.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy