Soccer

Newcastle fan who received emergency treatment at game now ‘fully alert’ and ‘making great progress’

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
8 days ago
 8 days ago

The Newcastle United fan who required emergency medical treatment during Sunday’s game against Tottenham is now “fully alert” and “making great progress”, his family has announced.

Alan George Smith, 80, collapsed at St James’ Park on Sunday, leading to the game being suspended for 20 minutes.

Spurs pair Sergio Reguilon and Eric Dier played key roles to ensure play was suspended and Mr Smith received medical treatment swiftly.

And Mr Smith’s son, Paul, has provided an update on his condition: “We are pleased to advise that Alan is making great progress, is now fully alert and is up and walking about. He will remain in hospital over the next few days while further tests are carried out.

“He and our family would like to say thank you to his friend, Don Williamson, who was with him at the time and alerted everyone to his condition.

“We would also like to thank and pay tribute to the doctors and nurses who administered CPR, the paramedics from North East Ambulance Service, St John’s Ambulance, fans and stewards at the scene, as well the medical staff at the RVI and Freeman Hospital. We will be forever grateful.

“We would also like to say thank you to all of the people who have wished Alan well on social media and the players and staff of both Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, especially Jamaal Lascelles who has sent a personal message. It meant so much to Alan.

“He is looking forward to getting back to St. James’ Park as soon as possible.”

Reguilon and Dier were jointly awarded man-of-the-match honours following their quick thinking.

Reguilon alerted referee Andre Marriner to the incident while Dier sprinted to the touchline to inform the bench and make sure medics, and a defibrillator, were quickly at the scene.

“We heard the fans screaming,” Reguilon told Sky Sports after the match.

“I saw one guy lying down. I was very nervous. I went to the referee and said, ‘We have to stop, we cannot play like this’.

“Now, I think he is OK? That is more important than anything.”

The Independent

The Independent

