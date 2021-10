For IndyCar fans, 21-year-old Colton Herta is already an unforgettable talent. In on-board videos, he pops as the driver just a bit closer to the limit than anyone else. On timing sheets, he's the one liable to show up a half-second faster than anyone else. In races, he's the one that can pass half the field in 30 laps on a street circuit. Fellow young drivers Alex Palou and Patricio O'Ward beat him to a championship, but Herta's position as a face of IndyCar's immediate future is certain. Unless, that is, he makes an unexpected leap to Formula 1 as part of Michael Andretti's rumored acquisition of the Alfa Romeo-branded Sauber F1 team.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO