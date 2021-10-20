Islanders raise the banners to the UBS Arena rafters

With chatter mounting about a possible grievance, it seems disgruntled Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel might finally get his wish. It sounds like the Sabres have narrowed down trade talks to just one team and there could be a trade on the table. NHL insider Frank Seravalli reports that the...
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Islanders know what it means to play away from home for a long time. They spent nearly two months in Canada for the 2020 playoff bubble — reaching the Eastern Conference finals — after the pandemic disrupted the season. They now face a...
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Islanders, who began their season with a 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes on Thursday night, won’t play their home opener until Nov. 20. But the ice has been laid down at the new $1.1 billion UBS Arena at Belmont Park. The full sheet was placed over...
The New York Islanders are coming off of their two most successful, post-cup era, seasons. Of course, they have been part of the final four teams, losing in Game 6 and Game 7 to the eventual champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Last season’s Game 7 loss stung especially due to the...
Crews painted the ice at UBS Arena on Thursday, first creating a canvas of white before adding in bluelines, face-off dots, creases and more. It's a beautiful sight - and marks another milestone towards the building opening on Nov. 20. photos from the ice painting session here. It's very satisfying.
A new report from WrestleTix reveals that WWE recently slashed prices for their upcoming debut at the UBS Arena in Long Island. It was noted that the prices in some cases were cut in half. Upper deck tickets that had been available for $30 are now being sold for $15.
The Islanders begin the 2021-22 NHL season on a franchise-record 13-game road trip while the finishing touches are put on their new home, UBS Arena at Belmont Park. From the season opener in Carolina on Oct. 14 to the home opener on Long Island on Nov. 20, the Isles’ journey will take 37 days and nearly 15,000 miles traveled.
Car Manufacturer Named Official Non-Luxury Import Vehicle of UBS Arena and the New York Islanders. Hyundai Motor America has become a Founding Partner of UBS Arena and will be the official non-luxury import vehicle of both the venue and the New York Islanders. As part of the partnership, Hyundai will...
After Seattle wins in Nashville, team posts funny callback to joke from 2018. Hey, someone was going to be on the wrong side of the Seattle Kraken's first win. Luckily for the NHL's newest team, it was against the established team that commemorates everything. The Nashville Predators raised a banner...
I'd be the first to tell you that I like the expansion to Seattle. I like the Kraken's name, logo and colour scheme as it's something different and a bit of a break from the traditional that we often see in the NHL. But this, this just seems really silly.
BMW Named Official Luxury Vehicle of UBS Arena and the New York Islanders. The New York Islanders announced today a new partnership with BMW making the premium automaker the official & exclusive luxury vehicle of UBS Arena and the New York Islanders. The partnership will focus on elevating the premium...
First-year Rangers coach Gerard Gallant isn’t one for team meetings, and lengthy video sessions. But after his team was dominated by the Calgary Flames in a 5-1 loss at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Gallant felt like the time was right to show the players a few things. "You’ve got...
Not many things could push the actual game to an afterthought. Especially one that nearly saw the home team erase a late three-goal deficit. But the Avalanche’s banner-raising ceremony for the late Pierre Lacroix — the general manager and architect of the team’s two Stanley Cup championships — certainly stole the spotlight Saturday at Ball Arena.
MILWAUKEE (WFRV) – On the opening night of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Bucks rang in the new year with a celebration at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks ignited the crowd with a pregame ceremony in which players and coaches received their 2020-21 NBA Championship rings. Milwaukee won their first NBA title since 1971 in July. […]
Former Eau Claire Express intern joins the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. As the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters approach their 13th season, the team has announced the. addition of Rachael Leystra to the 2022 front office staff as the Marketing and Inside Sales. Manager. Rachael Leystra is approaching her first season with the...
