The Monitor is a weekly column devoted to everything happening in the WIRED world of culture, from movies to memes, TV to Twitter. Perhaps it’s strange to focus on this as Dune—a big-screen book adaptation that director Denis Villeneueve has been working on practically since he was a teenager—hits theaters, but I can’t stop thinking about the abrupt ending of Y: The Last Man. Not the finale—that won’t drop until November 1—but the fact that the series itself is ending. FX on Hulu just announced that the show isn’t getting picked up for a second season, and if there is a more unfortunate and poetic end to a show, I don’t know what it is.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO