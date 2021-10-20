Will Arnett is getting animated again. The Ratatouille star is to voice the lead character in Win or Lose, Pixar’s first longform series for Disney+. He will voice the character of Coach Dan in the series, which follows a coed middle school softball team in the week leading up to their championship game. Written and directed by story artists Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, and produced by David Lally, Win or Lose is a comedy about love, rivalry and the challenges. It will air in 2023. The casting was announced at Disney’s D23 expo. More from Deadline'Elemental': Pixar Unveils Lead Voice Actors For Peter Sohn Film - D23 Expo'The Little Mermaid' Teaser: First Look At Halle Bailey In Disney's Live-Action Adaptation - D23'Snow White': Rachel Zegler & Gal Gadot Preview Marc Webb's Live-Action Remake For Disney - D23Best of DeadlineThe Queen Onscreen: 15 Actresses (And Actors) Who've Played Elizabeth II In Film And On TV'Blonde' Premiere Photo Gallery: Ana de Armas Channels Marilyn Monroe At Venice Film FestivalVenice Film Festival Photo Gallery – Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody & Andrew Dominik Step Out For ‘Blonde’; Plus Cate Blanchett, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Hillary Clinton & More

