The hairy half of ABC’s Beauty and the Beast special will have a beautiful singing voice, at least: Josh Groban will play the Beast in the upcoming 30th anniversary celebration, the network announced on Friday. The chart-topping singer — who also recorded a song for the 2017 Beauty and the Beast live-action film starring Emma Watson — joins H.E.R., who was announced as playing the role of Belle back in July. Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration is billed as a “reimagining” of the classic 1991 animated film, with a blend of animation and live-action performances to be taped in...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO