NFL

Travis Toivonen: Inks to Giants' practice squad

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

New York signed Toivonen to the practice squad Wednesday, Jordan Raanan...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant’s Tweet About Jason Garrett Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants met in The Star on Sunday afternoon for one of their two annual rivalry games. Unfortunately for the latter, the contest didn’t go according to plan in the first quarter. The Giants labored to get any momentum on offense at the beginning...
NFL
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Giants have interest from ‘multiple teams’ about trading for former 1st-round pick

T-minus six days until the NFL trade deadline and buzz is growing for a deal by New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman. ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler reports “Multiple teams are interested in Giants tight end Evan Engram. There’s genuine affinity league-wide for his skill set despite the lack of elite production. The Giants could be faced with a decision on him.”
NFL
FanSided

Washington Football Team: 3 NFC East trades that would break WFT fans’ hearts

The Nov. 2 trade deadline is fast approaching, and there’s been no evidence to suggest that the Washington Football Team will be active. We’d personally be open to Washington selling or buying certain players if the opportunity presented itself. Adding a youthful edge rusher to slot in behind Chase Young and Montez Sweat would be good business.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Giants Signing LB Benardrick McKinney To Practice Squad

According to Ian Rapoport, the Giants are signing LB Benardrick McKinney to their practice squad. Rapoport adds McKinney still has to pass a physical, but the plan is for him to quickly be promoted to the roster when he’s acclimated. McKinney, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Texans...
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 8 prep: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts for every game on the slate

A new spate of injuries brings a new slate of start/sit debates and we're here to answer them all for every matchup on the slate. There are glaring Week 8 examples of players you should start and sit. There are also examples of sleepers who could provide unexpected production and big names who could flop based on these Week 8 matchups. Every week we'll break down every game on the slate and pinpoint the players you need to know in every matchup.
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 8: Ask FFT mailbag focuses on Calvin Ridley, DeAndre Hopkins, and big trades

Calvin Ridley hasn't been terrible so far this season, and he's hardly been the biggest disappointment in Fantasy -- heck, he hasn't even been the biggest disappointment among No. 1 wide receivers, thanks to Allen Robinson. However, while most Fantasy managers and analysts have largely accepted Robinson's fate as a bust, Ridley is kind of a controversial player right now, and we're getting a lot of questions about him, so I figured I'd lead off this week's mailbag with him.
NFL
CBS Sports

Joe Judge wants Jabrill Peppers back on Giants next year; injured safety set to enter free agency in 2022

Jabrill Peppers' future with the New York Giants is currently up in the air. The former first-round safety may have very well played his last snap for the organization after he suffered multiple injuries to his right leg -- including a ruptured ACL -- against the Panthers in Week 7 that ended his season. Peppers is set to become an unrestricted free agent this coming offseason and was even fielding questions prior to the injury about the possibility he'd be traded before the Nov. 2 deadline.
NFL
The Associated Press

Falcons look for 3rd straight win vs struggling Panthers

CAROLINA (3-4) at ATLANTA (3-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox. OPENING LINE: Atlanta by 3, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Carolina 3-4; Atlanta 3-3. SERIES RECORD: Falcons lead 33-19. LAST MEETING: Falcons beat Panthers 25-17 on Oct. 29, 2020, in Charlotte, North Carolina. LAST WEEK: Panthers lost at...
