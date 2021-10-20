Travis Toivonen: Inks to Giants' practice squad

The Buccaneers wild win over the Patriots on Sunday didn't just allow Tom Brady to get revenge on his old team, the victory also allowed Brady to enter a very exclusive club. Thanks to the victory, Brady is now just the fourth quarterback in NFL history to defeat all 32 teams, joining Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Brett Favre.
It's been 17 years since the Chargers made Eli Manning the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, and to this day, the two-time Super Bowl winner has never really explained why he didn't want to play for them, but that changed this week. During an interview on...
HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. OCT 24 BENCHED The Houston Texans saw enough out of third-year offensive guard Max Scharping...
The Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants met in The Star on Sunday afternoon for one of their two annual rivalry games. Unfortunately for the latter, the contest didn’t go according to plan in the first quarter. The Giants labored to get any momentum on offense at the beginning...
T-minus six days until the NFL trade deadline and buzz is growing for a deal by New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman. ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler reports “Multiple teams are interested in Giants tight end Evan Engram. There’s genuine affinity league-wide for his skill set despite the lack of elite production. The Giants could be faced with a decision on him.”
The Nov. 2 trade deadline is fast approaching, and there’s been no evidence to suggest that the Washington Football Team will be active. We’d personally be open to Washington selling or buying certain players if the opportunity presented itself. Adding a youthful edge rusher to slot in behind Chase Young and Montez Sweat would be good business.
According to Ian Rapoport, the Giants are signing LB Benardrick McKinney to their practice squad. Rapoport adds McKinney still has to pass a physical, but the plan is for him to quickly be promoted to the roster when he’s acclimated. McKinney, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Texans...
The New York Giants don’t look like a good football team this season. The team has a 1-5 record following their most recent loss on Sunday, and looked uncompetitive by halftime against the Los Angeles Rams. The team is trending in a bad direction in general, but it’s worth noting...
Oct. 16: The Rams have activated cornerback Dont'e Deayon from the practice squad, the team announced. Coach Sean McVay said Friday that Deayon was a “likely candidate” to be called up. Deayon will likely serve as a depth option with Jalen Ramsey, David Long Jr. and Robert Rochell receiving the...
Several key players might be entering their final weeks as a member of the NY Giants, including tight end Evan Engram and safety Jabrill Peppers, as the organization faces difficult questions this offseason. The NY Giants, whether the organization will admit it or not, is far closer to the beginning...
A new spate of injuries brings a new slate of start/sit debates and we're here to answer them all for every matchup on the slate. There are glaring Week 8 examples of players you should start and sit. There are also examples of sleepers who could provide unexpected production and big names who could flop based on these Week 8 matchups. Every week we'll break down every game on the slate and pinpoint the players you need to know in every matchup.
There is a 100 percent chance the NFL stacked the first month of the season to ensure maximum excitement and entertainment. It worked out and we got a massive amount of wildly entertaining games. Almost all of the primetime games have been close, though, so we've leaned into the idea of parity abounding.
Calvin Ridley hasn't been terrible so far this season, and he's hardly been the biggest disappointment in Fantasy -- heck, he hasn't even been the biggest disappointment among No. 1 wide receivers, thanks to Allen Robinson. However, while most Fantasy managers and analysts have largely accepted Robinson's fate as a bust, Ridley is kind of a controversial player right now, and we're getting a lot of questions about him, so I figured I'd lead off this week's mailbag with him.
Jabrill Peppers' future with the New York Giants is currently up in the air. The former first-round safety may have very well played his last snap for the organization after he suffered multiple injuries to his right leg -- including a ruptured ACL -- against the Panthers in Week 7 that ended his season. Peppers is set to become an unrestricted free agent this coming offseason and was even fielding questions prior to the injury about the possibility he'd be traded before the Nov. 2 deadline.
CAROLINA (3-4) at ATLANTA (3-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox. OPENING LINE: Atlanta by 3, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Carolina 3-4; Atlanta 3-3. SERIES RECORD: Falcons lead 33-19. LAST MEETING: Falcons beat Panthers 25-17 on Oct. 29, 2020, in Charlotte, North Carolina. LAST WEEK: Panthers lost at...
