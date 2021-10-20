Travis Toivonen: Inks to Giants' practice squad

A new spate of injuries brings a new slate of start/sit debates and we're here to answer them all for every matchup on the slate. There are glaring Week 8 examples of players you should start and sit. There are also examples of sleepers who could provide unexpected production and big names who could flop based on these Week 8 matchups. Every week we'll break down every game on the slate and pinpoint the players you need to know in every matchup.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO