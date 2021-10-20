CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Unvaccinated people should expect to catch COVID-19 every 16 months

The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17w7kN_0cX0dFQn00
  • The Yale School of Public Health analyzed data on natural immunity to estimate how often unvaccinated individuals can expect to become reinfected with COVID-19 for a new study.
  • The study determined that natural immunity is somewhat short.
  • Individuals who are unvaccinated can expect to be reinfected with the coronavirus roughly every 16-17 months.

A new study by the Yale School of Public Health has analyzed data on natural immunity to estimate how often unvaccinated individuals can expect to become reinfected with COVID-19.

“The overall goal of the study was to provide an answer to a question that at this point in the pandemic would be impossible to answer empirically, which is how long after you’ve been infected by SARS-CoV-2 can you expect to possess immunity against the virus before you become vulnerable to reinfection?” Hayley Hassler, a co-author of the study, told Yale Daily News.

The study determined that natural immunity is somewhat short, and in a model where everyone has either been infected with COVID-19 or vaccinated against it, those who are unvaccinated can expect to be reinfected with the coronavirus roughly every 16-17 months.

Our country is in a historic fight against the coronavirus. Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

“Our results are based on average times of waning immunity across multiple infected individuals,” Hassler said. “Any one of those individuals may experience longer or shorter durations of immunity depending on immune status, cross-immunity, age, and multiple other factors.”

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 57.1 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 2111

Ash G.
7d ago

I worked retail the entire time. unmasked..unvaccinated and so far I guess I'm lucky my immune system has functioned as it should and understanding cross contamination. I take zinc daily and 50,000 iu of vit d3 1x a week 🤷‍♀️ I will not be vaccinated 🖕 take those stats and shove them up your a$$

Reply(186)
1229
Patricia Brady
7d ago

Really now?!!! I am unvaccinated and worked at a dialysis center that treated Covid positive patients, I have not restricted travel or altered my lifestyle in any way due to Covid. All of this false propaganda and fear mongering need to stop!!!!!

Reply(34)
614
Angela Stevens
8d ago

I'm unvaccinated and haven't caught Covid! I go outside in grocery stores and don't were a mask! Maybe there are some people that are just unicorns like me!

Reply(95)
442
Related
Best Life

If You're Over 40, This One COVID Symptom Might Never Go Away

There's still a lot we don't know about COVID-19, but one thing that has become clear is that the novel coronavirus is not always a one-and-done situation. COVID has the ability to reinfect people and leave some survivors with long-term symptoms, known as "long COVID." Lingering symptoms affect anywhere from between 10 to 30 percent of those who get infected with the virus, experts told The Wall Street Journal. And now that we're almost 20 months into the pandemic, early survivors have shown that long COVID symptoms can last for more than a year. But depending on your age, you may have a harder time shaking one particular lasting effect of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

Vaccine Skeptic Who Survived COVID Has Message For Those Still Unvaccinated

By Allen Martin & Molly McCrea A recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey found most unvaccinated adults don’t believe the COVID-19 vaccines are effective and that a jab poses a greater risk to their health than the actual virus. But a 38-year-old father of a teenage girl has a message he would like to share with those who are hesitant about getting vaccinated. KPIX 5 met up with Jose Jimenez and his daughter Sadie. He wanted to tell his story in hopes of helping others avoid his terrifying experience. The two were at a Sutter Health walk-in clinic in San Francisco, both eager...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals the truth about COVID-19 vaccine mandates

COVID-19 vaccine mandates work to help people get more vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN Monday that the U.S. government wants people to get vaccinated by their own choice. However, some people need a little encouragement to get there.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Yale Daily News
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Austin American-Statesman

Fact-check: Have vaccines caused a 175% increase in COVID-19 deaths?

Viral image: “The vaccination campaign” increased COVID-19 deaths by 175% in one year. Here's why: A viral image that alleges that vaccines have caused a 175% increase in COVID-19 deaths ignores the outsize impact of the virus on the unvaccinated, as well as the large and growing body of evidence that vaccines substantially reduce the likelihood of death.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medscape News

Author Claims COVID-19 Vaccines Kill Five Times More People Over 65 Than They Save

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The corresponding author of a new paper in an Elsevier journal that claims "there are five times the number of deaths attributable to each inoculation vs those attributable to COVID-19 in the most vulnerable 65+ demographic" says he "fully expected" the criticisms — and that the "real-world situation is far worse than our best-case scenario."
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Oregonian

Have you seen posts claiming the FDA ‘admitted’ the COVID vaccine kills people? That’s completely false

A member of the general made an unsubstantiated claim during the open public comment portion of a livestreamed FDA advisory board hearing on Sept. 17, claiming that the COVID-19 vaccines are killing at least two people for every person they save. Anti-vaccination groups online seized on the comments and claimed that the FDA panel itself made ‘admitted’ this ‘fact.’
PHARMACEUTICALS
International Business Times

6,617 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19: CDC

More than 6,000 fully vaccinated Americans have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Oct. 4, the CDC has received reports of 6,617 breakthrough COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated Americans. Of the total number of deaths, 86% or 5,660 occured in people aged 65 and older; 44% or 2,902 occured in female patients; and 15% or 968 involved patients who did not exhibit coronavirus-related symptoms or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Doctor Explains Why Some Vaccinated People Are Still Dying From COVID-19

Colin Powell 84 years old, recently departed US Secretary of State, who also completed his vaccination passed away last Monday as a result of Covid-19 problems. Powell was known to be suffering from hematological malignancies, a kind of blood illness. Healthcare experts are concerned that anti-vaccine campaigners may use Powell's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Seven people may have brought Covid-19 into NI, experts say

Seven people who were exposed to Covid-19 but had neither symptoms nor were infectious may have brought the virus into Northern Ireland on 1 March 2020. Researchers at Queen's University Belfast suggest it took about 9.6 days for someone exposed to Covid to develop symptoms and become infectious. They said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

A look at who is still not vaccinated against COVID

Conservative media sometimes blame the problem of the unvaccinated on people of color, but the data show vaccine resistance is mostly about red America and younger adults now. Why it matters: The numbers show a much different story about where we still need to be focusing our vaccination efforts. By...
CNN

70 million unvaccinated Americans could trigger 'future waves', expert warns, noting that Covid-19 booster shots have outpaced the US rate of new vaccinations

(CNN) — The US is making headway in its battle against Covid-19 -- with infection and hospitalization rates on the decline after a surge fueled by the relentless Delta variant. But with the number of Americans getting booster shots surpassing those who are initiating vaccination, experts warn more is needed to continue the progress.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Hill

The Hill

374K+
Followers
43K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy