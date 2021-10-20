CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Jimmy John's Jimmy Chips to be Sold in Walmart Stores

QSR magazine
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting this month, fans of Jimmy John’s Jimmy Chips will be able to purchase the savory snacks for the first time at over 3,000 Walmart stores nationwide. Sold in new, large 8-oz bags, two fan...

www.qsrmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Walmart Is Pulling This One Food From All of Its Stores Immediately, FDA Says

About 42 percent of Americans visit Walmart in person or online at least once a week, many of whom are buying groceries, the retailer reports. And if you're one of them, and you've already done your shopping at Walmart this week, there's a new recall announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that you need to know about. One food product that was distributed nationally to Walmart stores and sold via its website is being recalled because of its levels of arsenic. To find out if you bought the recalled item in your Walmart haul recently, and what to do if so, read on.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

Walmart, Target, and More Major Stores Are Pulling This One Food From Shelves

When you're grocery shopping at your local big box store or supermarket, a few factors likely determine whether or not you make a purchase. You may compare prices, look at nutrition information, or perhaps you simply find yourself won over by a product's new and improved packaging. Unfortunately, if you've recently purchased one particular food from Walmart, Target, or a number of other nationwide retailers, you may want to take safety into account, too. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced the recall of a popular snack item that was sold throughout the U.S. due to the risk it may pose to customers. Read on to find out if you purchased this food and what to do if you have it at home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jimmy#Food Drink#Sold#Walmart Stores#Bbq
Miami Herald

Crackers sold by Publix, Walmart and others recalled for a possibly ‘serious’ problem

A packaging mistake with serious consequences to some people caused a recall of crackers sold at Publix, Winn-Dixie, Walmart, Kroger and other stores nationwide. Four lots of Simple Mills Fine Ground Sea Salt Almond Flour Cracker boxes got pulled because they might have Farmhouse Cheddar Almond Flour Crackers. That’s a mistake that’s humorous to infuriating to most people. But the Fine Ground Sea Salt variety doesn’t have milk, so if Farmhouse Cheddar, which has milk, is in the box, milk is an undeclared allergen and a problem for people with a milk allergy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

New Chain Restaurant Menu Items for Halloween and Beyond

In planning new product rollouts, restaurant chains often introduce food and drink items keyed to the season or to a specific holiday. In autumn, in addition to the inevitable spate of pumpkin spice everything, many chains bolster their menus with Halloween-themed specialties (like the Applebee’s Dracula’s Juice cocktail or Burger King’s ghost pepper chicken nuggets), […]
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

We Tried Jimmy John's New Beefy Black & Bleu Sandwich, So You Don't Have To

Jimmy John's is introducing their newest limited-edition menu item, the Beefy Black & Bleu Sandwich, at participating locations nationwide this week. Featuring hand-sliced roast beef, horseradish aioli, fresh cracked black pepper, bleu cheese crumbles, and more, this sandwich is the ultimate flavor combination that'll leave you satisfied. According to their Chief Marketing Officer, Darin Dugan, "At Jimmy John's, we're committed to new and exciting sandwich innovations. The unexpected and bold flavor combination of our new Beefy Black & Bleu Sandwich is the latest example of the high-quality, flavor-forward sandwich variety consumers have come to expect and enjoy from the Jimmy John's brand."
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
QSR magazine

Jimmy John's Introduces Beefy Black & Blue Sandwich for Limited Time

Jimmy John’s, The Sandwich of Sandwiches, is introducing its newest limited time offering, the Beefy Black & Bleu Sandwich to the Jimmy John’s menu at participating locations nationwide. “At Jimmy John’s, we’re committed to new and exciting sandwich innovations. The unexpected and bold flavor combination of our new Beefy Black...
RESTAURANTS
arlnow.com

Sandwich shop Jimmy John’s is suddenly gone in Rosslyn

Jimmy John’s in Rosslyn has made its last sandwich. The chain’s location at 1512 Clarendon Blvd in Rosslyn has permanently closed, the franchise owners tell ARLnow. “Sales simply never recovered after the pandemic,” writes Jessica Manning, who owned the shop along with her father and her husband. “It was a difficult and incredibly emotional decision for us.”
RESTAURANTS
QSR magazine

Mr. Mac's to Ship Take N' Bake Macs Nationwide

Mr. Mac’s, the award-winning gourmet macaroni and cheese restaurant, today announces it will ship its flavorful, fresh, Take N’ Bake Macs nationwide. Customers across the continental U.S. can choose their favorite macs to be shipped fresh, ready for the oven. Simply select your macs, place your order, unbox, unwrap, and heat until bubbly.
RESTAURANTS
lowellsfirstlook.com

Press Release: Jimmy John’s Opens in Lowell

LOWELL, MI (October 27th, 2021) – A new Jimmy John’s sandwich shop located at 1279 W Main St. is now open and ready to serve gourmet sandwiches to the people of Lowell. “Our team is excited to serve fresh, fast and tasty sandwiches to a new set of customers in the area,” said owner Jerry Heath. “Whether it’s in our new store, through contactless delivery or ordered through our Freaky Fast Rewards® loyalty program – our team is ready to serve even more guests on their terms in a way that only Jimmy John’s can deliver.”
LOWELL, MI
QSR magazine

Fuzzy's Taco Shop Owner Creates New Multi-Brand Platform

Fuzzy's Taco Shop majority owner NRD Capital announced Tuesday that it's forming a new restaurant platform that will "acquire truly experiential brands in the food and beverage space." The new company is called Experiential Brands, with Fuzzy's becoming the first member and the example of the "growth oriented franchised brands"...
RESTAURANTS
Best Life

Chick-fil-A Customers Are Outraged That the Fast-Food Chain Is Doing This

From its signature "my pleasure" mantra to helping push a customer's car to the gas station, Chick-fil-A and its employees have a reputation for going above and beyond for customers. In fact, this fast food chain was recently voted best in customer satisfaction for the third year in a row in a 2021 Newsweek survey. But despite its success with fast food consumers over the years, Chick-fil-A has recently come under fire for a decision that has upset even its most loyal devotees. Read on find out what has Chick-fil-A customers so riled up that they've filed a lawsuit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Taco Bell Fans Are Mourning the Sudden End of This Beloved Item

Don't blink! The world is changing quickly, and fast food chains are among the institutions that are driving that trend the hardest. Why, Taco Bell had just come out with one of their most-hyped menu offerings of all time, and already customers are finding it's too late to get their hands on it. Did Taco Bell just discontinue one of its biggest successes? A few apparent insiders are sounding off.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

This Restaurant Chain Is Closing Following Food Sourcing Scandal

The restaurant industry is a notoriously difficult one to make a living in. Customers can be fickle, profit margins are frequently razor thin, and a single bad review can lead to a sudden backlash against even the most popular eateries. Unfortunately, one restaurant chain is experiencing just how tough the...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy