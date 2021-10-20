Jimmy John's Jimmy Chips to be Sold in Walmart Stores

Jimmy John's is introducing their newest limited-edition menu item, the Beefy Black & Bleu Sandwich, at participating locations nationwide this week. Featuring hand-sliced roast beef, horseradish aioli, fresh cracked black pepper, bleu cheese crumbles, and more, this sandwich is the ultimate flavor combination that'll leave you satisfied. According to their Chief Marketing Officer, Darin Dugan, "At Jimmy John's, we're committed to new and exciting sandwich innovations. The unexpected and bold flavor combination of our new Beefy Black & Bleu Sandwich is the latest example of the high-quality, flavor-forward sandwich variety consumers have come to expect and enjoy from the Jimmy John's brand."
