Marketing and advertising have developed the value of self-imagery. Being thin and or having big muscles seems to be the vision of perfection. You can see it by just looking at the front of magazines. This imagery has warped the minds of girls, boys, women, and men to be the perspective of excellence and is the status quo. These magazines promote restrictive diets, dehydration, and exercise routines focused on burning large amounts of calories. They show you how to get thin and become ripped and lean.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 10 DAYS AGO