Gurugram(Haryana)[India], October 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Public Health Foundation of India, a non-profit initiative working towards a Healthier India was honoured today for its exemplary research contributions by Clarivate Analytics. PHFI was awarded the India Research Excellence - Citation Awards 2021 (powered by Web of Science), in the Medical and Health Sciences category. The Category Normalized Citation Impact of PHFI was twice the global average in this category, as per the Web of Science. Clarivate Analytics has instituted Clarivate India Research Excellence - Citation Award 2021 awards to identify the most influential institutions for their outstanding and pioneering research contribution to India's research landscape. Data for the award was derived from the Web of Science and InCites scholarly research analytical solutions. The award was announced in the presence of Dr R.A. Mashelkar Eminent Scientist and Former Director General CSIR, Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe Chairman All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and other distinguished dignitaries.

