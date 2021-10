The White House released its plans on Wednesday for vaccinating 28 million children between ages five and 11 against COVID-19. In the next few weeks, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to decide whether or not to authorize Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine in younger kids in the next few weeks, meaning children could be fully vaccinated by Christmas.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO