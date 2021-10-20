CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back 4 Blood shotgun build – the cards you need to equip

Cover picture for the articleBack 4 Blood has been out for a little while now, and, if you haven’t realised already, it’s pretty good practice to vary the types of weaponry your team uses to ensure everyone has enough ammo to get them through each and every level. Shotgun players are usually the ones who...

dbltap.com

Back 4 Blood Mom Guide: Best Weapons and Cards

Looking to play as Mom in Back 4 Blood? Here's how you can maximize her potential. Just as Mom became the voice of survivors in Finleyville, as well as second in command at Fort Hope, she's one of the most dependable picks of the eight playable Cleaners to choose from. With a strong personality and "no shit" attitude that civilians gravitate towards for leadership, Mom's internal motivation to survive is driven by something pretty simple — make the Ridden pay for the death of her son.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Back 4 Blood: Which Difficulty Should You Choose?

Back 4 Blood is a game that is supposed to be played multiple times. It may not seem like it has the lengthiest campaign because it’s divided between four acts, but there are enough random instances that makes each run differ from the last. The game is also not a cakewalk, despite each mission not being too long to beat. If you’re starting out or currently debating which difficulty to start out on, we’ve got you covered.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Back 4 Blood Evangelo Guide

Back 4 Blood's Evangelo may not seem like one of the strongest characters in the game at first blush, but with the right cards, he can transform into a melee monster. His proficiency at the up close and personal can make him invaluable when fighting off the undead hordes. Here's how to stack the deck in your favor as Evangelo.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Back 4 Blood’s card system explained

Cooperative zombie shooter games have been chasing the legendary formula of tense action, cooperation, and endless replayability of the Left 4 Dead games for over a decade now. Many have tried, and yet none have quite nailed that same feeling as teaming up with your buddies and running through one of those classic campaigns, even if it is for the 100th time. Back 4 Blood is unique from other imitators because the developer, Turtle Rock, is actually made up of the team that originally created Left 4 Dead all those years ago. Without being able to use the actual name, they decided to make the sequel they couldn’t before under a new, albeit clearly referential, name.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#Shotgun#Hyper Focus#Mag Coupler
Digital Trends

Is Back 4 Blood cross-platform?

Back 4 Blood carries on the Left 4 Dead legacy, offering up a zombie-infested world that requires fast reflexes and impeccable communication to survive. Because of this, finding a team you mesh with is of the utmost importance — and it’s a task made easy thanks to Back 4 Blood‘s use of cross-platform compatibility.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Back 4 Blood Corruption Cards Guide

Covered-in-blood simulator Back 4 Blood includes a card system that grants players perks. The opposite is true as well, since it metes out some pretty severe punishment. Back 4 Blood Corruption Cards will make your journey harder as they stack up. TechRaptor is here to help you understand what they do and, even better, how to work around them for a clean sweep. For help getting online, be sure to peruse the private lobby/crossplay guide. And get the other half of your squad with the unlock guide.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Best Cards for Nightmare Difficulty in Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood's Nightmare difficulty is no joke. Here are the best cards to use in order to stand a chance. Players who fancy themselves a challenge might be tempted to dive into Back 4 Blood's Nightmare mode. Test it out a few times and you'll quickly realize that this mode does not hold its punches. There are a number of tactics you can emply, though, to maximize your chance of survival. Memorizing layouts, good communication (if you're playing with friends), and careful attachment selections are all important elements to master.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

'Face your Fears' Back 4 Blood: How to Use the Card

In Back 4 Blood, a player’s playstyle can wildly vary by the character and their card loadout. One card, in particular, is a game-changer when in the right hands, and it’s the “Face Your Fears” card. Cards act as perks in Back 4 Blood, and they’re divided into four categories....
VIDEO GAMES
