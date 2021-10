Nazareth College is hosting its first fall institute for teachers and other school professionals: Supporting Students and Each Other for Equity, Learning, and Healing. It takes place on Saturday, November 13, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., in the Golisano Academic Center on campus. Sponsored by Nazareth’s School of Education, the institute is designed for community, in-person connection and reflection in the form of a professional development to prepare teachers, social workers, school counselors, community youth development professionals, and more for the upcoming 2021-22 school year. Register at https://events.eply.com/Naz_Fall_Institute_SoE. The cost is $45. Registration includes breakfast, lunch, and all events at the Institute. Registration closes at noon on November 3.

